An Ethiopian national has been charged with the sexual assault of a staff member at a hotel used to house asylum seekers.

Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed that it is investigating the incident, which is alleged to have taken place at the Highfield House Hotel in Highfield Lane, Southampton, on January 16.

Melaku Gebresembet has been charged with sexual assault, and the 23-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court later.

A police spokesman said the suspect was an Ethiopian national.

