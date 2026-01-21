Ethiopian national charged with sexual assault of staff member at asylum hotel
Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed that it is investigating the incident
An Ethiopian national has been charged with the sexual assault of a staff member at a hotel used to house asylum seekers.
Listen to this article
Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed that it is investigating the incident, which is alleged to have taken place at the Highfield House Hotel in Highfield Lane, Southampton, on January 16.
Melaku Gebresembet has been charged with sexual assault, and the 23-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court later.
A police spokesman said the suspect was an Ethiopian national.
They added: "Officers investigating a sexual assault on a staff member at Highfield House Hotel have charged a man.
"The incident, which occurred on Friday, was reported on Monday morning.
"Following that report, officers immediately attended the hotel to take statements and identify and arrest the alleged suspect.
"We have now charged Melaku Gebresembet, 23, of Highfield Lane, Southampton, with sexual assault."