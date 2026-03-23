The Director General of the National Trust has told LBC people from ethnic backgrounds don't feel confident in the countryside, as she explained how they are trying to change that.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick at Drive, Hilary McGrady said people from ethnic backgrounds are telling the National Trust they do not feel the countryside is a place for them.

Ms McGrady said they accept the experience of people as reported to them, and have to "respond in a way that tries to help".

She said: "The National Trust is here for everyone, that's part of our charitable purpose."

Exploring why some people of ethnic backgrounds may not feel welcome in the countryside, she suggested: "There's a whole raft of reasons.

"Everything from it's not culturally something that they necessarily feel as if it's part of what they do when they go there.

"They don't necessarily know, 'what am I meant to wear, how do I behave, what's a countryside code? I've never heard of it'.

"There are loads of different reasons why they don't feel all the time confident. And our job is to help support that.

"And that's, I think, absolutely central to our purpose, to be of benefit to the whole nation, not just a bit of it."

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