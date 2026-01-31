The headmaster of Eton College has made “unreserved apologies” on the school’s behalf after a former teacher was jailed for sexually assaulting a pupil.

Jacob Leland, who taught Russian at the prestigious boarding school, was jailed on Friday for sexually assaulting one of his students at his teachers’ accommodation and during a school trip.

Simon Henderson, the current headmaster at Eton College where annual fees are more than £60,000 a year, said in a statement he was “appalled” by Leland’s crimes.

“Eton needs to acknowledge not only that something this serious was able to take place at our school, but also that it took several years for the details of what happened to come to light,” Mr Henderson said.

“As headmaster, I remain appalled that this abuse happened at Eton. Mr Leland’s criminal conduct represents the most egregious breach of trust.

“Those who were directly impacted by Mr Leland’s actions had the right to be safe and secure in our care.”

