Leaders say it sends a clear signal to Putin that his 'war is not worth it'

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (left), European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the deal at a Brussels summit. Picture: Reuters

By Jacob Paul

EU leaders have sent a signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin after striking a deal to give Ukraine a €90billion (£79billion) loan.

However, the leaders failed to agree on using frozen Russian assets to help finance the loan, as Ukraine had hoped for. Instead, the €90billion interest-free loan will be funded by borrowing and backed up by headroom in the bloc's budget as well as an agreement to amend its so-called "multiannual financial framework". The deal follows days of crunch talks in Brussels. EU leaders say it will be able to meet Ukraine's military and economic demands for the next two years. Ukraine will only need to pay back the loan once it receives reparations after the war. "Until then, the immobilised Russian assets will remain immobilised and the union reserves its right to make use of the cash balances to finance the loan," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters. Kirill Dmitriev, who has been a key envoy for Moscow in recent negotiations with the US, has branded EU leaders as "warmongers" following the deal.

Russian Direct Investment Fund Chief Kirill Dmitriev called the EU leaders 'warmongers'. Picture: Getty

He added that "voices of reason" in the bloc, likely referring to the pro-Russia Hungary and Slovakia, had not been listened to. The deal fell short of unlocking frozen Russian assets for use in Ukraine despite many leaders pushing for it, including Britain’s Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. His spokesperson said on Thursday: “I think it's evident within the government's actions that what we want to see is those immobilised assets used to support Ukraine. "We believe delivering these funds sends a very clear signal to Putin that he cannot outlast the support of the UK and our allies, that is what we remain focused on." However, it has still been hailed as sending a clear signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Germany's Friedrich Merz said it warns the Russian leader: "This war will not be worth it."

President Ursula von der Leyen said immobilised Russian assets will remain immobilised until Ukraine receives reparations. Picture: Getty