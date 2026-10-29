EU backpedals on plans to admit Canada as first 'associate member'
Last month, Ms von der Leyen told the Canadian Prime Minister she would like to work on "opening the door" for Canada to become "the first associate member of the EU"
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The EU has backpedaled on plans to admit Canada as an "associate member" as an EU-Canada summit kicked off in Montreal.
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It follows reported disagreements between member states in the wake of the unexpected announcement by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen last month.
A joint statement set to be issued at the end of the summit will now stop short of offering Canada "associate member" status.
It will instead present “an ever closer association of Canada to the EU, short of full membership itself”.
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Last month, Von der Leyen told the Canadian Prime Minister she would like to work on "opening the door" for Canada becoming "the first associate member of the EU."
The proclamation followed escalating tensions with the US, triggered by Trump's tariff war and repeated discussion of making Canada a "51st state".
It also came after Carney's widely praised call at the Davos summit in January for “middle powers” to work together amid escalating global tensions.
An earlier version of the statement had set a goal of defining "by the 2027 EU-Canada Summit the concept of Associate Member that will reflect, through this even closer association, our common endeavour and cooperation towards our shared goals of prosperity, economic security and strategic autonomy."
But a final version of the draft joint statement now reads: "We will create an even closer association between Canada and the EU... and work to define by the 2027 EU-Canada Summit the concept of an ever closer association of Canada to the EU, short of full membership itself."
Von der Leyen's offer of "associate status" had reportedly led to concerns among some EU capitals over the term's lack of a political or legal definition.
It is understood the announcement also came as a surprise to many EU states, who were not consulted about the offer.
Carney appeared nonplussed by the climbdown while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.
“The good news is it doesn’t matter about specific names or nomenclature,” he said.
“What matters is the difference it will make to the lives of Canadians."
He added that the summit this week marked the launch of negotiations, and that additional formal talks would take place another year.