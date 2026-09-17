European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed a social media ban for under-13s as part of sweeping plans to keep children safe online.

The plans will need to be negotiated with EU countries and the European Parliament in the coming months before they can become law.

Under the proposal, social media accounts for children between the ages of 13 and 15 will be under parental control.

Social media and video-sharing services, online video games, AI companions and chatbots for children below 18 will be subject to a list of dos and don'ts.

These include a ban on addictive features, profiling-based recommender feeds, infinite scroll, reward tricks and unsolicited contact from strangers. AI companions and chatbots must be turned off by default.

Online platforms must design algorithms safe for children and provide easy-to-use parental controls and tools to block and mute users.

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