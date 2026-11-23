'No guarantee' EU reset will cut food prices, Louise Haigh admits after ministers claim costs will fall
Louise Haigh said the EU agreement would reduce trading costs for businesses, but accepted there were wider pressures on household bills and supermarket prices.
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Louise Haigh has admitted "nobody can guarantee" that a new EU trading deal will bring down prices, after Ed Miliband said the reset would cut costs for shoppers.
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Andy Burnham’s de facto deputy said the agreement would reduce trading costs for businesses, but accepted there were wider pressures on household bills and supermarket prices.
"We have all been careful to say nobody can guarantee lower prices because of all the external factors," Ms Haigh told LBC, citing the Middle East crisis.
"The deal will bring down the trading costs of those businesses, and they should pass on the prices down."
The Labour leader struck deals at last week’s Brussels summit covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme, which he will also tout in a statement to MPs in the House of Commons later on Monday.
The food deal, officially known as a sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement, will end most post-Brexit checks and restrictions on food and agricultural products from March 1 2028.
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The Prime Minister intends to discuss options for Britain's future relationship with the bloc over the next 12 months.
It comes after the British Retail Consortium said the EU reset was “unlikely to have any impact on prices in the near future”.
Ms Haigh said the group had also acknowledged that the deal would lower trading costs, but conceded the Government could not compel firms to pass any savings on to consumers.
“We can’t require them to pass that on to the consumer,” she said.
She said retailers including Lidl, Morrisons, Aldi and M&S had said reduced barriers to trade could lower their costs.
Ms Haigh said the Government wanted to reduce “unnecessary friction and red tape” created by the post-Brexit settlement, including difficulties trading between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
She said the proposed sanitary and phytosanitary agreement would allow businesses to trade “completely seamlessly” between the two.
Ms Haigh claimed the reset could add 0.5% to GDP, worth £17bn, calling it “the single biggest growth measure that we will make in this Parliament”.
Mr Burnham will on Monday seek to promote the deal he struck with the European Union, saying at a supermarket visit that it is “taking pressure off the cost of food” for shoppers at the till.
The Prime Minister will also welcome an initiative by retailer Morrisons to offer thousands of work experience and apprenticeship opportunities for young people as part of efforts to tackle youth unemployment.
The deal has been praised by the chief executives of major chains including Morrisons, Tesco and Asda, although critics have cast doubt on whether any cost changes will filter through to consumers.
Ahead of his visit to a Morrisons in Kent, Mr Burnham said: “We’re cutting the cost of doing business, backing British companies to grow and taking pressure off the cost of food for families at the checkout.
“But this is also about something bigger, restoring hope and opportunity to a generation of young people who have too often felt that the odds are stacked against them.
“Whether it’s an apprenticeship, work experience or that first step into a good job, I want every young person to have a path to a better future. I’m delighted that Morrisons is stepping up to open its doors to thousands more young people, giving them valuable work experience and the opportunity to get their foot on the career ladder.”
The Labour leader will tour the facility with Morrisons chief executive Rami Baitieh to discuss how the firm is creating youth opportunities, as the Government seeks to tackle the crisis of more than a million young people not in education, employment or training (Neet).