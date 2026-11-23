Louise Haigh said the EU agreement would reduce trading costs for businesses, but accepted there were wider pressures on household bills and supermarket prices.

By Alice Padgett

Louise Haigh has admitted "nobody can guarantee" that a new EU trading deal will bring down prices, after Ed Miliband said the reset would cut costs for shoppers.

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The food deal will end most post-Brexit checks. Picture: Chris Bull/Alamy

The Prime Minister intends to discuss options for Britain's future relationship with the bloc over the next 12 months. It comes after the British Retail Consortium said the EU reset was “unlikely to have any impact on prices in the near future”. Ms Haigh said the group had also acknowledged that the deal would lower trading costs, but conceded the Government could not compel firms to pass any savings on to consumers. “We can’t require them to pass that on to the consumer,” she said. She said retailers including Lidl, Morrisons, Aldi and M&S had said reduced barriers to trade could lower their costs. Ms Haigh said the Government wanted to reduce “unnecessary friction and red tape” created by the post-Brexit settlement, including difficulties trading between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

She said the proposed sanitary and phytosanitary agreement would allow businesses to trade “completely seamlessly” between the two. Ms Haigh claimed the reset could add 0.5% to GDP, worth £17bn, calling it “the single biggest growth measure that we will make in this Parliament”. Mr Burnham will on Monday seek to promote the deal he struck with the European Union, saying at a supermarket visit that it is “taking pressure off the cost of food” for shoppers at the till. The Prime Minister will also welcome an initiative by retailer Morrisons to offer thousands of work experience and apprenticeship opportunities for young people as part of efforts to tackle youth unemployment. The deal has been praised by the chief executives of major chains including Morrisons, Tesco and Asda, although critics have cast doubt on whether any cost changes will filter through to consumers.

Andy Burnham with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola at the European Parliament last week. Picture: PA Images/Alamy