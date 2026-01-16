The European Union's air regulator has told flights to stay out of Iran's air space amid simmering tensions between the regime and the US. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The European Union's air regulator has told flights to stay out of Iran's air space amid simmering tensions between the regime and the US.

The EU's Aviation Safety Agency said in a bulletin on Friday that the deadly crackdown on protests had created a "high-risk" atmosphere in the region. They said: "The presence and possible use of a wide range of weapons and air-defence systems, combined with unpredictable state responses ... creates a high risk to civil flights operating at all altitudes and flight levels." Iran reopened its airspace on Wednesday after a near-five-hour closure amid concerns about possible military action that forced airlines to cancel, reroute or delay some flights. But US forces are reportedly on their way to the region despite claims of a climbdown from the brink of military action.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is on its way to the Middle East. Picture: Getty

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is carrying fighter jets and missiles. Picture: Getty

America’s USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is ferrying fighter jets, guided missile destroyers, and at least one attack submarine. The carrier and its strike group was seen moving west to the Indo-Pacific region, images from a satellite data company Copernicus revealed. It is due to arrive in Iran in a week’s time, sources say, after the Pentagon confirmed it is moving the carrier strike group from the South China Sea towards the Middle East. The US has diverted an aircraft carrier and its strike group towards Iran as Donald Trump mulls over intervening in the country's deadly protests. Officials say the extra forces will bolster deterrence and ensure US troops are ready for action if Iran targets American assets or its allies. It comes after Donald Trump warned he could take “very strong” in Iran amid the regime’s deadly crackdown on protests. Read more: Iran cancels 800 executions after Trump threats, White House claims Read more: Iran postpones execution of first protester as regime closes airspace amid fears of US strikes

Iranians gather while blocking a street during a protest in Tehran. Picture: Getty