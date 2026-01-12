The EU’s foreign policy chief has said that discussions are being held over whether Iran’s IRGC should be branded a terrorist organisation.

Speaking to Andrew Marr on LBC, Kaja Kallas said that ‘questions have been posed’ about proscribing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“That is one of the options and we need to, of course, discuss this further, what it brings. I mean, it is clear that they are already sanctioned on under several regimes right now. For us, it's important that we support the civil society of Iran, the people of Iran, who require change in Iran, and at the same time put the pressure on those who are using the violence,” she said.

She also issued a warning about Donald Trump getting involved militarily with the situation in Iran. She said: “Outside intervention will actually make the people rally around the flag, which is actually making it harder for the people to deliver change.

“Outside interventions… in history… have not really brought the change to different countries. It has to happen from within the country.”

The British Government is willing to consider making changes to UK terror law that would enable it to ban the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a minister has said.

Trade Secretary Peter Kyle admitted that proscribing the Iranian military branch would not be "appropriate" under existing domestic legislation but that ministers were committed to supporting the country's citizens as they face brutal government suppression.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands detained in the uprising against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's rule, prompting renewed calls for the UK Government to proscribe the IRGC.

Speaking to broadcasters on Monday, Mr Kyle cited a review by the UK's independent reviewer of terror legislation Jonathan Hall KC last year which he said found that proscribing a foreign state body like the IRGC would not be "appropriate" under domestic law.

But he told LBC: "He (Mr Hall) might well be making recommendations of how we change the law, but these are things that we will look at going forward."