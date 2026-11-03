EU is ‘obvious’ key ally for Britain, says Rachel Reeves, as former chancellor accused of 'an absolute betrayal of trust'
The former Chancellor made the comments at a guest lecture at the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School on Monday, emphasising that the UK must focus on making the EU its major political partner to prepare for its future.
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Rachel Reeves claims the EU is the “obvious” key ally for Britain as the “geopolitical centre of gravity” shifts away from the US.
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The former Chancellor made the comments at a guest lecture at the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School on Monday, emphasising that the UK must focus on making the EU its major political partner to prepare for its future.
She told the audience: “I profoundly disagree with Mr (Donald) Trump’s choices that have made America’s allies poorer,”
“Whether through arbitrary tariffs, military action in Iran, or the administration’s attitude to Ukraine’s fight for freedom, you don’t get stronger by weakening your allies.
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She went on: “For Britain, there’s obvious economic interests, common values, and basic geography which all point towards Europe.”
Ms Reeves repeated her sentiment in a recent column for the Sunday Times, telling the audience that “Britain’s future lies inside the European Union”.
She claimed the EU represented the “single biggest opportunity to boost living standards and generate the revenue to invest in public services, but also deepening our security”.
“Estimates now put the cost of Brexit as high as 8% of GDP or 200 billion pounds. It is simply not serious for anyone who claims to have a plan of better services and lower taxes to ignore such stark evidence," she said.
Ms Reeves argued that it was up to the Labour government to convince both the British public and the EU, which she described as “serious and open to compromise”.
She added that this month’s EU-UK Summit was the perfect opportunity to put forward Britain’s case and to deepen their “dynamic alignments”.
In her speech, Ms Reeves pointed out how Labour has been working since Brexit to rebuild ties with the EU, including toward the return of the Erasmus student exchange programme, the UK’s contribution to the Ukraine Support Loan and plans to develop a revised Youth Mobility Scheme which would make it easier for people aged 18 to 30 to enter the UK for employment.
Some critics have pointed out that prior to joining government, Reeves "insisted we shouldn't reopen the Brexit debate", and having accused Reeves of "an absolute betrayal of trust".
One user took to X to write: "Rachel Reeves has today declared that Britain's future should be inside the EU. Yet in this clip before the 2024 General Election, when Labour were desperate for power, she insisted we shouldn't reopen the Brexit debate."
"They said whatever was necessary to win votes and get into government. Now they're turning their backs on the promises they made to the British public," they said.
Rachel Reeves has today declared that Britain's future should be inside the EU.— Ben Graham (@BenGrahamUK) November 1, 2026
Yet in this clip before the 2024 General Election, when Labour were desperate for power, she insisted we shouldn't reopen the Brexit debate.
They said whatever was necessary to win votes and get…
Prime Minister Andy Burnham recently said there should be “no confusion” on his hopes to ratify the agreement with the EU at the summit in Brussels later this month.
The PM was pressed about whether he wanted to hold another referendum about rejoining the EU by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch during Question Time in Parliament last week.
“There is no confusion at all,” Mr Burnham replied.
“The government has a collectively agreed position, which I have set out today.
“It is entirely consistent with everything that I’ve said, including in the by-election.
“The red lines in our manifesto, including on freedom of movement, will stay in place firmly for the whole of this Parliament.”
LBC has contacted representatives for Rachel Reeves for comment.