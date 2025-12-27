Paul Nowak, general secretary of the TUC, told LBC's Henry Riley that ministers should "focus on the day job" of improving living standards instead of worrying about the polls

An activist holds a placard during the weekly pro-EU and anti-Brexit protest in Parliament Square. Picture: Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The UK should reset its relationship with the European Union and get a better Brexit deal to improve living standards, the head of the TUC has said.

Paul Nowak, general secretary of the TUC, told LBC's Henry Riley that ministers should "focus on the day job" of improving living standards instead of worrying about the polls. He said this should include "resetting" the UK's relationship with the European Union, and suggested a customs union could help to revive the British economy. He added that many sectors are dependent on the relationship with the bloc. Read more: Labour on course for 'very large' losses at 2026 local elections, expert claims Read more: More than £1 billion won for women this year in equal pay cases

TUC leader Paul Nowak. Picture: PA

Mr Nowak said: "This isn't about rerunning the Brexit referendum. That's been and gone. But the majority of people out there feel we've got a bad Brexit deal. And you can see that bad Brexit deal in Britain's supermarkets." "I'm not particularly wedded to the Customs Union, but we said back in May of this year, the government should look at every single option for the most effective close working relationship we have with Europe. "That might include the Customs Union. "The crucial thing is we take action to drive down prices in supermarkets and we also protect good jobs here in the UK because we know jobs in automotive, in aerospace and chemicals and in so many other sectors are dependent on a close working relationship with Europe." There has been speculation in recent months that Keir Starmer might be ousted as leader of the Labour Party if they fail to perform well in the upcoming local elections in May.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty