EU nations are spending over $113bn more on energy, as Burnham pledges to scrap VAT on energy bills

European Union nations have spent over an extra $113.5 billion on energy imports since the Iran war began. Picture: Getty

By Matilda Collard

European Union nations have spent more than $113.5 billion on energy imports since the Iran war began.

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UK motorists face £4.7bn in additional road fuel costs. Picture: Getty

“Times are serious,” said EU energy commissioner Dan Jørgensen during a gathering in Dublin of energy ministers from across the 27-nation bloc. EU ministers discussed plans to accelerate the shift from fossil fuels to electricity and expand electrical infrastructure across the bloc. It comes after EU nations found themselves highly dependent on the U.S for direct energy imports after ending the historic reliance on Russia, following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

EU ministers discussed plans to accelerate the shift from fossil fuels to electricity. Picture: Alamy

UK households and businesses are currently facing almost £10 billion in additional energy and fuel costs due to higher oil and gas prices since the start of the Iran conflict. Energy bills are expected to see the biggest rise in four years. Prices are set to soar in January, with a typical annual bill forecast to jump by £276. The 16% predicted increase would hit millions of households at the coldest time of year, and would mark a record rise in the cost of living. Speaking from the Labour conference in Liverpool yesterday, Prime Minister Andy Burnham warned the approaching winter could be ”very difficult indeed” for millions of households across the UK, particularly the almost 14 million people currently living below the poverty line. He added: "We're looking at any measure that can give people breathing space, that can take the pressure off."

Labour Party Conference 2026 - Day Four. Picture: Getty

Burnham’s pledge to cut VAT on electricity bills is due to come into force tomorrow, which will reduce the average energy bill by around £45 annually. However, about 20 million households in England, Scotland and Wales are on variable energy tariffs set by Ofgem's price cap, which puts a maximum price on each unit of gas and electricity. Those homes will see a 4% increase in prices on Thursday, the equivalent of about £60 per year, taking an annual bill to £1,723 for the typical household using both electricity and gas. Forecasts show a far greater increase is possible for bills in January, with a potential 16% rise hitting households at one of the most difficult times of year. Cornwall Insight said its latest forecast suggests the typical annual bill would rise to £1,999.

The 16% predicted increase would hit millions of households at the coldest time of year. Picture: Alamy