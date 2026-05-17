Lisa Nandy said Wes Streeting's comments imply that things in the UK were fine in 2015 before the country chose to leave the EU

UK Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy, departs Downing Street after a weekly Cabinet Meeting. Picture: Thomas Krych/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has said that rejoining the European Union as Labour's answer to the beating it took in the local elections misses "the point completely".

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Ms Nandy, MP for Wigan, told LBC's Lewis Goodall that she found former health secretary Wes Streeting's comments about rejoining the EU "quite odd". Speaking at the Progress think tank’s conference in central London on Saturday, Mr Streeting described Brexit as a “catastrophic mistake”, and broke the ice on a topic which Labour has long avoided revisiting. He said: “We need a new special relationship with the EU, because Britain’s future lies with Europe – and one day back in the European Union.” Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, was meanwhile probed over his support for returning to the EU as he seeks to stand in a Brexit-voting, Reform UK-facing parliamentary constituency. Jostling over Labour’s future direction on Europe began as the party debates how to move on from its bruising election defeats last week. Read more: Trump warns of 'calm before the storm' in AI-generated social media post

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Wes Streeting speaking at the Progress Conference at Convene in London. Picture: Alamy

Ms Nandy told Lewis that Mr Streeting's comments imply that things in the UK were fine in 2015 before the country chose to leave the EU in the Brexit referendum. "I know that Wes is coming up to campaign in the by-election. I think he'll hear from people loud and clear across Ashton, Winstanley and other parts of Makerfield that that is absolutely not the case," she said. "The sorts of issues that the Prime Minister has been talking about, about job, living standards, housing, opportunities for young people to stay and contribute in the places that they call home and not have to get out to get on high streets, all of those things are actually far more fundamental. "I think moving closer to the EU helps us with that. But going back to 2016 and going round in circles again about rejoining seems to me to have missed the point completely." Following Labour's massive losses in local elections, there has been discontent within the party about Sir Keir Starmer's leadership, with politicians putting their heads above the parapet calling for the Prime Minister's resignation.

Andy Burnham Cleared To Stand As Labour Candidate In Makerfield By-election. Picture: Gary Oakley/Getty Images