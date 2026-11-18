EU 'to rule out further Brexit deals' unless UK joins single market ahead of crunch summit
The Prime Minister is expected to be told on Friday that further deals granting Britain access to individual parts of the single market will be off the table
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EU leaders are expected to rule out further sector-by-sector Brexit deals unless Britain joins the single market.
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Andy Burnham is travelling to Brussels on Friday to seal agreements on food and drink, youth mobility and access to the EU's carbon market.
But the Prime Minister is expected to be told that further deals granting Britain access to individual parts of the single market will be off the table once the agreements are finalised, the Telegraph reported.
Some European governments are concerned that further agreements would allow Britain to "cherry-pick" the benefits of EU membership.
Mr Burnham has said he wants closer ties with the EU to support economic growth. He is expected to set out options for the future relationship in December, including keeping the current arrangements, joining the customs union or single market, and rejoining the EU.
Labour's existing red lines rule out rejoining the EU, the single market or the customs union, as well as a return to freedom of movement.
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Britain has agreed to follow EU rules on plant and animal health to increase trade. It will also align with the bloc's rules to gain access to its emissions trading system and support a youth mobility scheme.
The UK is expected to agree to contribute to the EU budget in return for access to the electricity market, according to The Telegraph.
Brussels has rejected a British offer to align with all single market rules on goods in exchange for fewer post-Brexit border checks and less red tape, the newspaper reported.
Next year's UK-EU summit is expected to focus on delivering the agreements reached in the reset, rather than striking new deals.
Ireland's ambassador to the UK, Sonja Hyland, said there would be agreements on electricity market access, closer defence ties and cooperation on tackling illegal immigration
"If you want full access to the single market, then that's a slightly different thing," she said.
Spain's ambassador to the UK, Emma Aparici, said her country would "welcome Britain's return to the EU with open arms".
She said "the closer we are to the United Kingdom, the better", but added that the UK needed to be clear about the relationship it wanted with the bloc.
Anand Menon, director of the UK in a Changing Europe think tank, said: "There is no special deal, no more areas of single market access – except electricity if we're willing to pay. It's decision time. Either a status quo Burnham has said isn't working or a bolder approach."
A move towards closer ties could carry political risks for Mr Burnham, whose Makerfield constituency in Greater Manchester voted to leave the EU.
Rejoining the EU would require a general election and probably a referendum, according to The Telegraph. Such a move could put Labour MPs in Leave-supporting constituencies at risk of losing their seats.
Joining the single market would require accepting freedom of movement. Norway participates in the single market through the European Economic Area, while Switzerland has access to parts of it through bilateral agreements.
Joining the EU's customs union would also affect Britain's ability to negotiate its own trade agreements with other countries.
Senior EU figures and European diplomats have said the decision on Britain's future relationship with the bloc is for the UK to make.
They would require evidence of a majority consensus in Britain in favour of closer ties before beginning negotiations, according to The Telegraph.