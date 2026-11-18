The Prime Minister is expected to be told on Friday that further deals granting Britain access to individual parts of the single market will be off the table

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, Tuesday Sept. 22, 2026. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

EU leaders are expected to rule out further sector-by-sector Brexit deals unless Britain joins the single market.

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Andy Burnham is travelling to Brussels on Friday to seal agreements on food and drink, youth mobility and access to the EU's carbon market. But the Prime Minister is expected to be told that further deals granting Britain access to individual parts of the single market will be off the table once the agreements are finalised, the Telegraph reported. Some European governments are concerned that further agreements would allow Britain to "cherry-pick" the benefits of EU membership. Mr Burnham has said he wants closer ties with the EU to support economic growth. He is expected to set out options for the future relationship in December, including keeping the current arrangements, joining the customs union or single market, and rejoining the EU. Labour's existing red lines rule out rejoining the EU, the single market or the customs union, as well as a return to freedom of movement. Read More: UK 'simply cannot survive' outside the EU, Lammy says as he admits rejoining would mean 'accepting freedom of movement' Read More: Economy and pet owners to benefit from UK-EU deal – but minister admits Britain won’t be able to change Brussels’ policies

EU leaders are understood to be supportive of a closer relationship with the UK - but the bloc is said to be skeptical over further sector-specific deals. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Britain has agreed to follow EU rules on plant and animal health to increase trade. It will also align with the bloc's rules to gain access to its emissions trading system and support a youth mobility scheme. The UK is expected to agree to contribute to the EU budget in return for access to the electricity market, according to The Telegraph. Brussels has rejected a British offer to align with all single market rules on goods in exchange for fewer post-Brexit border checks and less red tape, the newspaper reported. Next year's UK-EU summit is expected to focus on delivering the agreements reached in the reset, rather than striking new deals.

Ireland's ambassador to the UK, Sonja Hyland, said there would be agreements on electricity market access, closer defence ties and cooperation on tackling illegal immigration "If you want full access to the single market, then that's a slightly different thing," she said. Spain's ambassador to the UK, Emma Aparici, said her country would "welcome Britain's return to the EU with open arms". She said "the closer we are to the United Kingdom, the better", but added that the UK needed to be clear about the relationship it wanted with the bloc. Anand Menon, director of the UK in a Changing Europe think tank, said: "There is no special deal, no more areas of single market access – except electricity if we're willing to pay. It's decision time. Either a status quo Burnham has said isn't working or a bolder approach."