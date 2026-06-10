The EU is proposing fresh sanctions threatening Russian President Vladimir Putin's shadow fleet of ships. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Moscow has blasted fresh EU sanctions targeting its shadow fleet of ships as it threatened retaliation.

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Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that a new round of European Union sanctions would not achieve its aims. The EU said on Monday it had expanded the mandate of Operation IRINI, its naval mission in the Mediterranean that was originally set up to enforce a UN arms embargo on Libya. The measure authorises EU military vessels in the Mediterranean to stop and inspect foreign ships suspected of being part of a "shadow fleet" transporting Russian oil. Ms Zakharova warned Russia would take all necessary legal and other measures to protect the vessels as she hit out the fresh sanctions. She said there was no such thing in international law as a "shadow fleet", and this term was a "political fabrication" by the EU. Read more: UK supported French Navy in boarding Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Read more: Putin ‘rubbing his hands’ as LBC uncovers failure to crack down on Russian shadow fleet

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Picture: Getty

"The European Union's deployment of ships from the IRINI naval operation deployed in the Mediterranean to inspect or seize, as they now say, vessels carrying oil products would constitute a flagrant violation of international law," Ms Zakharova told a press briefing. She added: "We reserve the right to use the full arsenal of political, legal, and other instruments at our disposal to protect maritime security and the legitimate interests of shippers and shipowners." However, the new package of sanctions still needs to be approved unanimously by EU countries. It proposes listing 170 individuals and entities including close to 90 banks - the biggest in one go - and would take the total number of listed banks to over 100, or more than half of Russia's 213 internationally connected lenders.

he Mozambican-flagged oil tanker "Deyna", suspected of belonging to the Russian's shadow fleet. Picture: Getty