British travellers have to complete fingerprint and facial scans for new digital border scheme

The new Entry/Exit System is in full force across the EU. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Drayton

The EU’s new digital border scheme fully comes into force from today, impacting all non-EU passport holders.

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The new EU border checks have been causing airport delays. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

The EES requires “third-country nationals” such as Brits to register passport information along with facial and fingerprint scans the first time they travel to the EU. The details will be valid for three years before it has to be renewed. The procedure is carried out at kiosks in larger airports or by officials at smaller airports upon arrival. If you are crossing the Channel by ferry or Eurostar, the checks will be done before leaving the UK. Even without technical problems, the time taken for passengers to register their details with the new system is causing backlogs at borders. The ACI, which facilitates 95% of air traffic in Europe, says processing times have increased by 70% where the EES has been implemented. Children under 12 are not required to scan their fingerprints, but will still need to submit a facial scan. Other exemptions are listed here.

Facial and fingerprint scans are replacing passport stamping. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy