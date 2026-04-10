Holidaymakers warned of delays as new EU border checks come into force
British travellers have to complete fingerprint and facial scans for new digital border scheme
The EU’s new digital border scheme fully comes into force from today, impacting all non-EU passport holders.
Listen to this article
The new Entry/Exit System (EES) requires all non-EU citizens to register fingerprints and facial scans at the border.
From today, the scheme is fully operational across the whole bloc and is replacing passport stamping.
A phased rollout began in October last year but has been plagued by technical problems and long delays.
Trade body the Airports Council International (ACI) said that airports were seeing queues of two hours at peak times, with some reporting even longer queues.
Read more: Starmer insists NATO is ‘in America’s interest’ following Trump call to discuss ‘practical plan’ for Hormuz
Read more: ‘Cruel and manipulative’ domestic abuser jailed for killing wife after she jumped to her death in first-of-its-kind-case
The EES requires “third-country nationals” such as Brits to register passport information along with facial and fingerprint scans the first time they travel to the EU. The details will be valid for three years before it has to be renewed.
The procedure is carried out at kiosks in larger airports or by officials at smaller airports upon arrival. If you are crossing the Channel by ferry or Eurostar, the checks will be done before leaving the UK.
Even without technical problems, the time taken for passengers to register their details with the new system is causing backlogs at borders. The ACI, which facilitates 95% of air traffic in Europe, says processing times have increased by 70% where the EES has been implemented.
Children under 12 are not required to scan their fingerprints, but will still need to submit a facial scan. Other exemptions are listed here.
The scheme will apply to 29 countries and aims to identify suspected criminals and combat identity fraud.
The European Commission insists that the scheme is already highly effective in detection overstays and wanted criminals.
But the ACI and Airlines for Europe are concerned about “technical and operational issues” causing disruption over the summer holidays. “We reiterate our call on the European Commission and member states to extend the possibility to fully or partially suspend EES – where operationally necessary – during the entirety of the 2026 summer season.”
Julia Lo Bue-Said advised people without an EU passport to leave at least four hours of additional time for their travel plans.