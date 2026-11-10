The new Scottish Labour leader has said he believes rejoining the European Union is the right "long-term answer" for the UK - and particularly for Scotland - and will be pushing the party for re-entry.

Michael Marra, MSP for North East Scotland, told LBC he would press his party to support rejoining the bloc.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr on Tuesday night, he said he would be "making the case both within the Labour Party and with the public".

He explained: "I believe that it's in the UK's interest. I think the evidence on that is clear. What we've seen over the last decade, the challenges that Brexit's brought to our economy, the limitations it's put on our young people and the potential of their future."

He added "now is the moment".

"I do think rejoin is the right long-term answer for the UK and particularly for Scotland.”