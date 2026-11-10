New Scottish Labour leader to make case for EU re-entry within party
The new Scottish Labour leader has said he believes rejoining the European Union is the right "long-term answer" for the UK - and particularly for Scotland - and will be pushing the party for re-entry.
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Michael Marra, MSP for North East Scotland, told LBC he would press his party to support rejoining the bloc.
Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr on Tuesday night, he said he would be "making the case both within the Labour Party and with the public".
He explained: "I believe that it's in the UK's interest. I think the evidence on that is clear. What we've seen over the last decade, the challenges that Brexit's brought to our economy, the limitations it's put on our young people and the potential of their future."
He added "now is the moment".
"I do think rejoin is the right long-term answer for the UK and particularly for Scotland.”
'We need that economic strength...'— LBC (@LBC) November 10, 2026
Scottish Labour's Michael Marra breaks cover and calls for the UK to rejoin the EU. pic.twitter.com/6KHXVsJr9D
Mr Marra said he spoke to Prime Minister Andy Burnham about the issue yesterday.
"I've set the conversation out in a letter that I sent to him in terms of my reasons for doing so, just so that that's publicly available to everyone."
He went on: "His job is to bring those into one place, but also to make sure that he has as strong a hand as possible to negotiate with the EU. I'm going to push our party nationally to make sure that we get right at the vanguard of that debate and that we set a long-term trajectory.
"I think that that's just the right thing for the country. And I know that there won't be full agreement on that at the moment, but the job of political leadership is to build that consensus, to bring people with you. And that's what I've set out to do.”
Read more: It's in Scotland's interests, and that of the whole UK, to rejoin the European Union, writes Michael Marra
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