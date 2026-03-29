Brussels has proposed an alternative mechanism to control numbers involved in the planned scheme, which would allow Britons and citizens of EU states to live, work and study in each other’s territory

The European Union is resisting the Government’s demands for a cap on the number of people able to live and work in the UK under a new youth exchange scheme. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The European Union is resisting the Government’s demands for a cap on the number of people able to live and work in the UK under a new youth exchange scheme.

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Brussels has proposed an alternative mechanism to control numbers involved in the planned scheme, which would allow Britons and citizens of EU states to live, work and study in each other’s territory. But the UK remains committed to a hard annual cap on numbers – which would be in the tens of thousands – and the row risks souring a major summit meeting between Sir Keir Starmer and Brussels chiefs in the summer. EU insiders view the proposed “youth experience scheme” for under-30s as a way to build bridges between younger Britons and Brussels after the Brexit vote almost a decade ago. There is concern that a restrictive cap would undermine a scheme intended to cement a positive relationship between the UK and EU. Read more: Trump 'prepares ground invasion' with thousands of troops in Middle East as Iran vows to set US Marines 'on fire' Read more: King urged to show 'transparency' amid calls for him to meet Epstein victims during US trip

An EU source said: “This is really a very strategic endeavour. The strategy is about ensuring that our societies keep linked, understand each other and see each other as part of the same family of nations. This is something that is really needed in these troubled times. “If Europe has to stand together, it has to feel a common sense of purpose when it comes to international relations and democracy. “Ensuring that our young people can travel to each other’s countries, work, study in each other’s countries is an important part of that.” Sir Keir has insisted the scheme must have “appropriate time-limits, caps and visa requirements”. Officials have compared the proposals to a similar programme in operation with Australia, which has a cap of 45,000. But senior EU sources said the proposed measure is “not a migration scheme” and did not need a cap.

The street sign for Whitehall sits on a building across from Britain's Houses of Parliament. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images