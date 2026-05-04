Starmer is using the trip to continue his push for closer ties with the bloc on defence, security and the economy

Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives to attend the 8th European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan on May 4, 2026. Picture: Ludovic MARIN / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer has said joining the European Union’s 90 billion euro (£78 billion) loan for Ukraine would be “very good” for UK-EU ties and for creating jobs in the UK.

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The Prime Minister announced the UK’s bid to join the initiative at a gathering of European leaders in the Armenian capital Yerevan on Monday. He was using the trip to continue his push for closer ties with the bloc on defence, security and the economy, and to make the case for his reset with Brussels to UK voters ahead of local elections this week. Speaking to media as he arrived at the European Political Community (EPC) summit, he said: “In relation to the EU loan that we are discussing participating in, that is very good for Ukraine, because it will give Ukraine the capability that it desperately needs in year five of this conflict. “It’s very good for the UK because of the capability that leads to jobs in the United Kingdom. “And it’s very good for UK-EU relations, which is very important as we go on to the various discussions.” Read more: Merz insists the US 'is and will remain Germany‘s most important partner' Read more: US will ‘help free up’ ships stuck in Strait of Hormuz, says Trump

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the European Political Community summit. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images

He said it was “vital” to work with other international leaders at the event on ending the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, which were affecting “every single household” in the UK including by driving up energy prices. Sir Keir and French President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired a meeting on Ukraine. Attendees included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Poland’s premier Donald Tusk, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Nato chief Mark Rutte, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and vice president Kaja Kallas, and European Council president Antonio Costa. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the first leader of a non-European country to attend the EPC, also participated. Sir Keir told allies that Britain wants to work more closely with them to ensure Kyiv gets the military equipment it needs to continue its fight against Russia. The UK will also impose further sanctions on Russian companies later this week in a bid to disrupt military supply chains, according to Downing Street.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Ludovic MARIN / AFP via Getty Images