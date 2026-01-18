Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice is trying to remain in contact with her disgraced father

Andrew and Princess Eugenie at Ascot in 2019. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Princess Eugenie has cut all contact with her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, after his ties with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein were revealed.

Princess Eugenie, 35, is refusing to speak to Andrew and did not visit him at Christmas. A source told the Mail on Sunday the rift is akin to the Beckham family: "There is no contact at all, nothing. It's Brooklyn Beckham level - she has completely cut him off." Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice is trying to remain in contact with her disgraced father. "Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the Royal Family," the source continued. "They aren't exactly in regular and close contact at the moment, but Eugenie isn't trying to walk that line. She's not speaking to him." Read More: Andrew spotted 'laughing and chatting to dog walker' days before royal eviction Read more: Andrew received £15m 'from oligarch linked with bribery'

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew on their way to the wedding of William and Kate. Picture: Alamy

Beatrice invited Andrew to the christening of her 11-month-old daughter Athena in London last month. He did not attend the party held afterwards in a local pub. The former prince was stripped of his titles last year after the posthumous release of Virginia Giuffre’s book Nobody’s Girl. The memoir, which gives her account of being trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, includes allegations against a number of other individuals including Andrew. The book details previous claims that she was forced to have sex with the former prince on three occasions, including when she was 17. Andrew vehemently denies the allegations. He paid millions to Ms Giuffre to settle a civil sexual assault case, despite claiming never to have met her. The sisters faced a difficult decision over where to spend Christmas this year.

Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie. Picture: Alamy