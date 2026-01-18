Princess Eugenie has 'cut off all contact' with disgraced Andrew after Epstein scandal
Princess Eugenie has cut all contact with her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, after his ties with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein were revealed.
Princess Eugenie, 35, is refusing to speak to Andrew and did not visit him at Christmas.
A source told the Mail on Sunday the rift is akin to the Beckham family: "There is no contact at all, nothing. It's Brooklyn Beckham level - she has completely cut him off."
Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice is trying to remain in contact with her disgraced father.
"Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the Royal Family," the source continued.
"They aren't exactly in regular and close contact at the moment, but Eugenie isn't trying to walk that line. She's not speaking to him."
Beatrice invited Andrew to the christening of her 11-month-old daughter Athena in London last month.
He did not attend the party held afterwards in a local pub.
The former prince was stripped of his titles last year after the posthumous release of Virginia Giuffre’s book Nobody’s Girl.
The memoir, which gives her account of being trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, includes allegations against a number of other individuals including Andrew.
The book details previous claims that she was forced to have sex with the former prince on three occasions, including when she was 17.
Andrew vehemently denies the allegations.
He paid millions to Ms Giuffre to settle a civil sexual assault case, despite claiming never to have met her.
The sisters faced a difficult decision over where to spend Christmas this year.
They attended the Christmas Day church service in Norfolk and joined the extended Royal family at Sandringham afterwards
Beatrice and Eugenie were invited by King Charles, who is reportedly keen to protect the Princesses.
Andrew was spotted leisurely riding his horse and "chatting to a dog walker" while his stuff was moved out of the Royal Lodge.
He was seen driving down the Long Walk in Windsor, smiling and laughing.
Removal firms, reportedly with the royal warrant, have been packing up his stuff from the Royal Lodge.
A 6ft wooden fence has been put up around a section of Marsh Farm in Wolferton, Norfolk, where Andrew is reported to be moving.