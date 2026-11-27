EuroMillions blunder sees 360,000 told they've won £39million jackpot. Picture: Yau Ming Low/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Around 360,000 people were informed they had won a £39million EuroMillions jackpot this week, only to be told the emails were a mistake.

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Tuesday saw the Belgian National Lottery send out around 356,906 emails to Euromillions players, with ticketholders told they had the winning combination of numbers. However, shortly after the message was sent, staff spotted the technical error and were forced to contact hundreds of thousands of excited ticket holders to inform them of the error. Currently, those playing Euromillions have a one in 139 million chance of winning the jackpot. Read more: MoD 'missing email addresses for half of reservists' - as 100,000 told to ready for emergency call-up Read more: Huw Edwards documentary sparks fury as Channel 4 slammed for 'platforming' convicted paedophile

Thousands were informed they'd won the euromillions jackpot. Picture: PURPLE MARBLES/Alamy

Stéphanie Deleul, spokesman for the Belgian National Lottery, told Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws: "There was a misunderstanding regarding the distribution of prizes in the general email containing the EuroMillions results "All affected players will receive an email with detailed information about the issue. "Our marketing department is actively working to resolve it. Adding: "The error was detected immediately so that Friday's EuroMillions draw could proceed smoothly." The list of winners, totalling 360,000, would have been statistically impossible, alerting lottery workers to the blunder.