Friday’s EuroMillions draw is set to offer an estimated £157 million jackpot — a life-changing sum that would make any UK winner one of the seven biggest National Lottery winners in history.

It would make the winner more wealthy than both pop star Dua Lipa, and football star Harry Kane.

No one scooped Tuesday’s top prize, after the numbers 6, 11, 17, 35, 44 and Lucky Stars 3 and 7 failed to find a match.

The Thunderball draw produced the numbers 23, 25, 32, 35, 38, with the Thunderball 3.

Should a UK ticket-holder match all five main numbers and both Lucky Stars on Friday night, they would secure the largest UK EuroMillions win of the year and rank seventh on the all-time National Lottery rich list.

The jackpot has been rolling over since 11 October, when the most recent EuroMillions win saw a UK player claim £25,701,358.

The UK’s biggest-ever EuroMillions win stands at £195 million, and 19 UK players have taken home prizes topping £100 million since the game first began in 2004.

