Two UK ticket holders win more than £41 million in EuroMillions jackpot
UK ticket holder scoops £181 million jackpot in Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw
Two UK EuroMillions ticket holders have won more than £41 million each after taking a share of the jackpot prize fund.
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The pair of lucky winners scooped the eight-figure sum on Tuesday alongside a winner in France, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.
The estimated jackpot was £126 million, meaning the three-way share works out as £41,844,862.30 each.
The all-improtant winning numbers were 13, 16, 29, 40, 47, with the Lucky Star numbers 3 and 4.
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Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at Allwyn, said: "It’s been another great night for EuroMillions players as two lucky UK winners have won an incredible share of (the) £126 million jackpot prize.
"These lucky ticket-holders join the £181 million jackpot winner from 10 March – another big UK win."
Friday’s jackpot now works out at an estimated £14 million.
Just last month, a UK ticket-holder won a whopping £181 million in the EuroMillions which was the third-largest win in UK lottery history.
In May 2022, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, collected a then record-breaking £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket.
A ticket-holder in France also won the record-setting EuroMillions jackpot of €250 million (£210 million) last August.