UK ticket holder scoops £181 million jackpot in Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw

Two UK ticket-holders have each won more than £41 million after they shared Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Two UK EuroMillions ticket holders have won more than £41 million each after taking a share of the jackpot prize fund.

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The pair of lucky winners scooped the eight-figure sum on Tuesday alongside a winner in France, National Lottery operator Allwyn said. The estimated jackpot was £126 million, meaning the three-way share works out as £41,844,862.30 each. The all-improtant winning numbers were 13, 16, 29, 40, 47, with the Lucky Star numbers 3 and 4. Read more: Labour MPs turn on Starmer after top civil servant accuses No10 of ‘dismissive approach’ to security over Mandelson Read more: Pictured: Career criminal who cost dedicated Morrisons employee of 30 years his job

It comes weeks after a UK winner scooped a £181 million jackpot. Picture: Alamy