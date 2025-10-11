Lucky Brit becomes fourth UK EuroMillions ticket-holder this year to scoop £25m jackpot
The winning numbers for the Friday night draw were 06, 07, 17, 20 and 21 with the Lucky Star numbers 01 and 10.
A single UK ticket-holder has won the £25 million EuroMillions jackpot, The National Lottery has announced.
It marks the second Friday in a row that a UK ticket-holder has won the top prize, and the fourth time this year.
Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: "Wow, it's been an exciting night for EuroMillions players, as a single UK ticket-holder has landed the amazing £25M jackpot!
"That's two UK EuroMillions jackpot wins in the space of a week, after another lucky player scooped the incredible £26M jackpot in last Friday's draw (3 October).
"Players are now urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight's lucky winner."
A second UK ticket-holder became a millionaire via the Millionaire Maker Selection, with the winning code TGXG94724.
The winning Thunderball numbers were 11, 22, 25, 31 and 34 and the Thunderball number was 13, with one ticket winning a guaranteed £500,000.
Mr Carter added: "Playing any National Lottery game is more than just a chance to win; it's a way to contribute to something much bigger.
"Each week, players help generate around £30M for National Lottery-funded projects.
"With over £50BN raised for good causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK.
"From supporting the arts and sport sectors, to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players' participation makes a difference every single day."