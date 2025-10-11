A single UK ticket-holder has won the £25 million EuroMillions jackpot, The National Lottery has announced.

The winning numbers for the Friday night draw were 06, 07, 17, 20 and 21 with the Lucky Star numbers 01 and 10.

It marks the second Friday in a row that a UK ticket-holder has won the top prize, and the fourth time this year.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: "Wow, it's been an exciting night for EuroMillions players, as a single UK ticket-holder has landed the amazing £25M jackpot!

"That's two UK EuroMillions jackpot wins in the space of a week, after another lucky player scooped the incredible £26M jackpot in last Friday's draw (3 October).

"Players are now urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight's lucky winner."