Two Young Boys supporters have been arrested after police were assaulted during the Swiss club's Europa League match against Aston Villa.

Fans of the Bern-based side threw items, including broken seats and coins, towards Villa players and police officers at Villa Park, with Dutch forward Donyell Malen being struck on the head.

The disorder broke out during the first half of the tie, which Villa won 2-1.

Officers said two away fans were arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting a police officer.

Superintendent Paul Minor said: "We won't tolerate violence of any kind at football matches.

Read More: Met police probe Serbian assassin in Jill Dando murder case

Read More: Arsenal star Bukayo Saka gets engaged to long-term girlfriend after lavish London proposal