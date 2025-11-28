Away fans arrested during Aston Villa vs Young Boys clash after broken seats thrown at police
Two Young Boys supporters have been arrested after police were assaulted during the Swiss club's Europa League match against Aston Villa.
Fans of the Bern-based side threw items, including broken seats and coins, towards Villa players and police officers at Villa Park, with Dutch forward Donyell Malen being struck on the head.
The disorder broke out during the first half of the tie, which Villa won 2-1.
Officers said two away fans were arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting a police officer.
Superintendent Paul Minor said: "We won't tolerate violence of any kind at football matches.
"The majority of the crowd was in good spirit, but unfortunately, a small minority of away fans caused violence and disrupted the game.
"An investigation has been launched, and officers are reviewing body-worn video and CCTV from the stadium of the disorder."
The violence broke out in the lower tier of the Doug Ellis Stand when Villa took the lead and dozens of police officers were deployed in riot gear.
Young Boys were fined 28,250 euros (£24,729) for similar issues involving their supporters at Manchester City two years ago and around 18,000 euros (£15,756) for the use of pyrotechnics at Celtic in February.