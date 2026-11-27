Three matches were disrupted after crowd incidents at three matches in the European competition on Thursday

Violence broke out at Europa League matches across Europe on Thursday. Picture: STRINGER/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Violence broke out at Europa League matches across Europe on Thursday, with a game suspended after fans clashed with police and trouble in the stands at Sunderland and Marseille.

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Besiktas' match against Israeli side Hapoel Be'er Sheva was halted for around half an hour after Turkish supporters and police clashed in Batumi, Georgia. The game had been moved to a neutral venue following discussions between Uefa and Turkish authorities over safety and security. The clash reportedly began after Besiktas supporters displayed a Palestinian flag and police intervened. Footage showed officers confronting fans, while some supporters threw seats towards security staff. Besiktas criticised what it called "disproportionate force" by security personnel and said some supporters had been denied entry. The Turkish side went on to win the match 2-1. Read More: 'New act of violence': Gisele Pelicot 'humiliated' and 'hurt once again' after nude photos used to promote book Read More: Anti-Israel activist accused of destroying $60m US warplane at airbase in Ireland

Besiktas supporters displayed a Palestinian flag and police intervened. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

Besiktas criticised what it called "disproportionate force" by security personnel . Picture: STRINGER/Getty

The incident follows a separate controversy over the policing of a match involving an Israeli club against Aston Villa last season. Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters were barred from attending their team's Europa League match at Villa Park in November 2025, following a recommendation by West Midlands Police. The force was later found to have made misleading statements about Maccabi supporters that had been influenced by inaccurate information generated using artificial intelligence. It was also found not to have adequately consulted the Jewish community. Chief Constable Craig Guildford retired after Downing Street and the Home Secretary said they had lost confidence in his leadership. He later received £57,800 in lieu of notice, according to the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner.

In Marseille on Thursday, masked supporters entered the away section during the French club's match against Bulgaria's Levski Sofia. Picture: MAXPPP/Alamy

Flares and objects were thrown during the violence, while injured supporters were seen being escorted away. Picture: JUSTINE MEDDAH/Getty

In Marseille on Thursday, masked supporters entered the away section during the French club's match against Bulgaria's Levski Sofia. Flares and objects were thrown during the violence, while injured supporters were seen being escorted away. French outlet L'Equipe reported that a fire extinguisher was used during the clashes. There were reports that some Marseille supporters had reacted to an alleged Nazi salute from the away section. The circumstances have not been independently established. Marseille condemned the violence and said it was working with the authorities to establish what happened. The club said its security teams restored calm and the match was not affected.

At Sunderland's Stadium of Light, police intervened after supporters of Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok entered the home end and clashes broke out. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty

Jagiellonia fans had been banned from attending the fixture under a Uefa disciplinary ruling following previous crowd disturbances. Picture: Lee Parker - CameraSport/Getty