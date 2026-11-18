Economy and guide dog users to benefit from UK-EU deal – but minister admits Britain won’t be able to change Brussels’ policies
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Europe minister Hamish Falconer has told LBC there will be a “British voice back in the room” and a boost to growth because of the new UK-EU deal.
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But he admitted it’s unlikely the UK will be able to change EU policy under the agreement.
Mr Falconer said the major benefit is to the economy.
"All of the assessments are this is going to be a big growth bonus for us, 0.4% of GDP for the package altogether.
"That may sound, 0.4%, like it's a small number, but that's the total growth of the last year of the Conservative government.
“This is potentially £9 billion by 2040. This is a lot of money.”
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“What I hope to achieve in this deal is to get a British voice back in the room so that we do have a say.
"I don't expect that we would have a vote, but the reality is most of our businesses that export are already following EU rules. There's been no British voice in the room since Brexit.”
Pet passports – which ended with Brexit – are also set to return under the new agreement.
Mr Falconer spoke to LBC on a visit to the Guide Dog UK training centre in Woodford, talking to staff and guide dog users about how the new agreement could benefit them.
The post-Brexit regime meant that Brits taking their pets into the EU had to pay a fee each time they crossed into the bloc.
For many guide dog users, this led to huge costs to take them abroad.
Dr Amit Patel, a guide dog user who frequently works in the EU, told LBC he’s spent over £7000 taking his dog Quark with him to work.
He’s called it a “disability tax.”
“We’ve spent over £7,500 just to get Quark to come to work with me. That's £7,500. If you think about the figures, let alone the time spent getting him to that stage, £7,500 more just to get to work. To me that is just insane.
“He’s an assistance animal; he's not a pet … He is there for a purpose. He's there to work with me. There’s what I don't understand. You know, there should be some clause to say, when we did lose our EU passports, assistance dogs should still keep theirs for people who need them. But I am hoping that they can have a deal on Friday and then that passport can come back.”
Mr Falconer said that this is one of the “unintended consequences” of the Conservatives’ Brexit deal.
“Did anyone think when they voted for Brexit that they'd be voting to make it impossible, basically, for people to be able to travel easily with a guide dog? No,” he said.
“There's a whole range of unintended consequences, whether it's all of the forms, the divergence … The same is also true for food exports, for a whole range of other things.
Nobody thinks this deal is working effectively or efficiently. It could have been done much, much better. And what falls to me, what falls to the Prime Minister, is to take that deal and make it better.”
The full and final EU-UK deal will be outlined at the EU-UK summit on Friday.