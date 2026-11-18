By Bethany Dawson

Europe minister Hamish Falconer has told LBC there will be a “British voice back in the room” and a boost to growth because of the new UK-EU deal.

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But he admitted it’s unlikely the UK will be able to change EU policy under the agreement. Mr Falconer said the major benefit is to the economy. "All of the assessments are this is going to be a big growth bonus for us, 0.4% of GDP for the package altogether. "That may sound, 0.4%, like it's a small number, but that's the total growth of the last year of the Conservative government. “This is potentially £9 billion by 2040. This is a lot of money.” Read More: Burnham says ‘hard Brexit’ was ‘not good enough for Britain’ as he sets out views on EU reset Read More: Brexit 'has not worked', Burnham to say as PM pushes for 'win-win' deal with EU

Pet passports are set to be revived under Andy Burnham's new deal with the EU. Picture: Global

“What I hope to achieve in this deal is to get a British voice back in the room so that we do have a say. "I don't expect that we would have a vote, but the reality is most of our businesses that export are already following EU rules. There's been no British voice in the room since Brexit.” Pet passports – which ended with Brexit – are also set to return under the new agreement. Mr Falconer spoke to LBC on a visit to the Guide Dog UK training centre in Woodford, talking to staff and guide dog users about how the new agreement could benefit them. The post-Brexit regime meant that Brits taking their pets into the EU had to pay a fee each time they crossed into the bloc. For many guide dog users, this led to huge costs to take them abroad. Dr Amit Patel, a guide dog user who frequently works in the EU, told LBC he’s spent over £7000 taking his dog Quark with him to work. He’s called it a “disability tax.”

Mr Falconer said that the costs borne by Guide Dog users is one of the “unintended consequences” of the Conservatives’ Brexit deal. Picture: Justin Ng/Alamy