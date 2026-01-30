In recent days, Europe has been reminded how fragile its security assumptions still are. Donald Trump’s renewed calls to take control of Greenland - a territory seen as central to European and transatlantic security - has reignited an uncomfortable debate about sovereignty, dependence and who ultimately guarantees Europe’s defence.

At the same time, war continues on Europe’s eastern flank. Ukraine remains under sustained attack, not only by armour and missiles, but by cheap, persistent drones that bypass traditional defences and target both military and civilian infrastructure.

Across Europe then, it can no longer be assumed that the region’s security will be underwritten by others, or protected by systems designed for a different era.

This is why discussions about European defence autonomy are no longer abstract or ideological, but urgent. However, when it comes to one of the most exposed domains, Europe’s airspace, the gap between ambition and reality has become a direct vulnerability.

Over the past year, drones have repeatedly breached military bases, airports and critical infrastructure across Europe. From unauthorised drone flights over sensitive military sites in Belgium and Germany, to disruption at airports in Norway and Denmark, civilian airspace is under attack.

Far from isolated incidents, airborne threats are now a permanent feature of Europe’s security environment.

And yet, Europe’s reponse remains slow, fragmented and heavily dependent on non-European systems. That dependence limits not just what we can deploy, but how fast we can adapt when the threat changes. In an environment defined by speed and ambiguity, delayed autonomy becomes a strategic weakness.

Europe’s challenge is structural, not informational, and it shows in how airspace is organised and defended.

Airspace has never been just a military domain; armed forces, emergency services, energy infrastructure, ports, shipping routes and civilian aviation share it. When drones cross borders, they do not distinguish between military and civilian radar or between national jurisdictions. The threat is integrated by nature, but Europe’s response is not.

This fragmentation creates Europe’s real resilience problem. When no single architecture provides persistent awareness across shared airspace, accountability blurs, response times slow and gaps emerge that hostile or disruptive actors increasingly exploit.

Recent EU initiatives, from joint procurement mechanisms to increased defence funding, are important steps. But autonomy is not achieved by budgets alone; it is achieved by owning the capabilities that matter most. Today, airborne defence is one of them.

Without control over how threats are detected, classified and responded to, Europe remains reliant on external systems for critical decisions - even as those threats increasingly target European cities, infrastructure, and civilian life. This is not autonomy.

Europe has long understood the importance of sovereignty on land and at sea. Decades of investment in territorial defence, naval presence, and maritime security reflect hard-won lessons about dependence and deterrence. Airborne autonomy is the next key step, but it is the one Europe has been slowest to claim. However, the challenge is not only technological, but structural. Traditional defence systems were designed to protect fixed sites against predictable threats. Today’s reality is different. Drones are cheap, mobile and adaptable. They operate below the threshold of armed conflict and can be used for surveillance, disruption, or attack. They target ports, energy grids, convoys, borders and public gatherings, often with little warning and at minimal cost. Systems designed for static defence and slow decision-making are simply not fit for this environment.

This is why resilience must guide Europe’s next generation of defence.

Resilience means changing the model altogether. It means systems that can be deployed in days rather than years, scaled across borders rather than tied to single sites, and integrated across military and civilian frameworks. It means moving from reactive interception to persistent awareness, enabling the ability to see early, decide quickly and act proportionately across shared airspace.

That shift requires Europe to think in terms of end capability. Defence, decision-making and detection aren’t possible without persistent awareness. These systems must work together by design.

This perspective has shaped everything we build at Alpine Eagle. Not as a product strategy, but as a recognition of what modern security demands. Our experience shows that integrated airborne defence capabilities can be built, deployed and operated in Europe, at speed and at scale.

Crucially, the implications go beyond defence. The same airborne capabilities that protect military units can secure ports and shipping lanes, defend borders, and help safeguard energy infrastructure, transport corridors and major public events. The line between defence and public security has already been blurred by the threat itself. European systems must now reflect that reality.

Drones have already reshaped the battlefield. They are now reshaping everyday security.

Europe faces a choice. It can continue to patch together fragmented responses, relying on external providers and legacy architectures that were never designed for today’s threat. Or it can take ownership of its airborne defence future by building a coherent, European capability that strengthens sovereignty, resilience and public trust.

If Europe wants true autonomy, it must decide now - not whether to spend more - but whether to build the airborne defence architecture that allows it to act independently, at speed, and at scale.

Control of territory is no longer enough. Control of the airspace above it is what comes next.