Europe must unite as US retreats and UK ramps up Ukraine support, defence chief tells LBC

Trump’s defence retreat forces Europe to rearm as UK unleashes £500m Ukraine package. Picture: Agustín Montañez/ US Army

By EJ Ward

A leading European defence investor has warned that Donald Trump’s disruption of the global security consensus is a “painful realisation” for Europe, arguing the continent must urgently become more united and independent as Washington pulls back.

Defence Secretary John Healey announced the package in Brussels, where he is co-hosting meetings of the 50-nation Ukraine Defence Contact Group alongside German defence minister Boris Pistorius. Ukrainian defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte are also in attendance. “As we approach the fifth year of Putin’s full-scale invasion, the UK and our allies are more committed than ever to supporting Ukraine,” Mr Healey said, describing recent Russian drone and missile attacks on civilians as “brutal” and “cynical”. Against that backdrop, Malmgren warned that Europe is entering what a new Munich Security Conference report has described as an era of “wrecking ball politics”, with established alliances and norms being broken apart. “The US’ withdrawal from, and in some cases antagonism towards, European defence should act as the perfect wake-up call,” he wrote. “Europe must become stronger and more independent on the world stage, and more united within.” He argued that the erosion of the traditional Western security order is taking place at a moment of heightened external threat, with Russia gaining strategic initiative in Ukraine and China seeking regional dominance while global trade faces disruption.