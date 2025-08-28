England and Wales have fewer bank holidays than most of Europe
France might get rid of two public holidays per year to help the country’s economy, with the prime minister saying residents might not work hard enough.

François Bayrou last month proposed that Easter Monday and May 8, Victory in Europe Day, could be removed to provide two extra working days per year.
The French workforce can currently enjoy 11 public holidays a year but this would be cut to nine under proposals, which economists have said could boost the economy by 0.06 per cent.
"The entire nation needs to work more to produce and for the country's overall activity to be more significant throughout the year, so that France's situation improves," said Mr Bayrou.
“Therefore, I propose that two public holidays be removed for the entire country."
If the prime minister’s plans are enacted, France would go from having what is an average number of bank holidays for a European country, to one of the lowest numbers.
The numbers of days off afforded can vary depending on state and change from year to year, with the UK getting an extra holiday in 2023 to tie in with King Charles’s coronation.
But for a rank and file year, here is how the European countries compare.
Which European countries have the most and fewest public holidays?
English and Welsh workers might feel a little hard done by, with the eight days afforded being the lowest in Europe - according to Euro News data.
- Cyprus: 15 days,
- Bulgaria, Croatia, Iceland, Malta, Spain: 14 days,
- Austria, Czechia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Romania: 13 days,
- Italy, Slovakia, Switzerland: 12 days,
- France, Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Sweden: 11 days,
- Northern Ireland, Belgium, Estonia, Ireland, Norway: 10 days,
- Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Scotland: 9 days,
- England and Wales: 8 days
Here is how the British bank holidays break down.
England and Wales
- New Year's Day (January 1)
- Good Friday (varies each year)
- Easter Monday (varies each year)
- Early May Bank Holiday (first Monday in May)
- Spring Bank Holiday (last Monday in May)
- Summer Bank Holiday (last Monday in August)
- Christmas Day (December 25)
- Boxing Day (December 26)
Scotland
- New Year's Day (January 1)
- 2nd January (January 2)
- Good Friday (varies each year)
- Early May Bank Holiday (first Monday in May)
- Spring Bank Holiday (last Monday in May)
- Summer Bank Holiday (first Monday in August)
- St. Andrew's Day (November 30, or substitute day if it falls on weekend)
- Christmas Day (December 25)
- Boxing Day (December 26)
*Scotland does not have Easter Monday but does have St Andrew’s Day and January 2 off, while the August bank holiday is different to England and Wales.
Northern Ireland
- New Year's Day (January 1)
- St. Patrick's Day (March 17)
- Good Friday (varies each year)
- Easter Monday (varies each year)
- Early May Bank Holiday (first Monday in May)
- Spring Bank Holiday (last Monday in May)
- Battle of the Boyne/Orangemen's Day (July 12)
- Summer Bank Holiday (last Monday in August)
- Christmas Day (December 25)
- Boxing Day (December 26)
*This is the same as England and Wales plus the Battle of the Boyne and St Patrick’s Day.