France might get rid of two public holidays per year to help the country’s economy, with the prime minister saying residents might not work hard enough.

François Bayrou last month proposed that Easter Monday and May 8, Victory in Europe Day, could be removed to provide two extra working days per year.

The French workforce can currently enjoy 11 public holidays a year but this would be cut to nine under proposals, which economists have said could boost the economy by 0.06 per cent.

"The entire nation needs to work more to produce and for the country's overall activity to be more significant throughout the year, so that France's situation improves," said Mr Bayrou.

“Therefore, I propose that two public holidays be removed for the entire country."

If the prime minister’s plans are enacted, France would go from having what is an average number of bank holidays for a European country, to one of the lowest numbers.

The numbers of days off afforded can vary depending on state and change from year to year, with the UK getting an extra holiday in 2023 to tie in with King Charles’s coronation.

But for a rank and file year, here is how the European countries compare.

Read also: Britain’s staycation surge: UK holidays are the top choice for 2025 amid travel turmoil

Read also: The new great British getaway: We're falling back in love with holidays at home