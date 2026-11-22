'All options are on the table': Europe Minister refuses to rule out Labour seeking to rejoin EU
Hamish Falconer said more details about what the new UK-EU deal means would be set out in due course
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"All options remain on the table" when it comes to the Prime Minister seeking a potential deal to rejoin the EU, the Europe minister has said.
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Hamish Falconer told LBC that Andy Burnham will set out more details in the next month about what the UK's new deal with Brussels could mean in the long-term.
Mr Falconer, who accompanied the PM in the negotiations last week, also pledged that the cost of Brits' food bills will go down, but stopped short of determining on which products and by how much.
It comes in response to scepticism from the Conservatives, who warned that the deal could push up household bills.
Read more: 'Not everything is an ambush': Minister insists new UK-EU deal is 'not a betrayal' to British public
Read more: Cutting red tape, growing trade: A fresh start for British food and farming, writes Dame Angela Eagle
The legislation for the package, dubbed the Cutting Costs Bill, will be formally introduced to Parliament on Thursday.
Asked if the agreement means the government could seek a mandate to rejoin the EU, Mr Falconer told Sunday with Lewis Goodall: "The Prime Minister is going to set out more about the important questions around the UK-EU relationship in the long term.
"All options are on the table. He's going to say more about that around the time of the ten-year plan.
"One thing I won't try and do on your show, Lewis, is write the next Labour mandate.
"He [Mr Burnham] will say more next month. It is not long to wait."
Ministers believe the package agreed on Friday will cut costs for businesses and consumers by slashing red tape on food products and removing the risk of carbon taxes on exports to the EU.
A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said this weekend that the deal will "benefit ordinary people" and described it as a "win-win" for Britain and the EU.
Mr Falconer admitted that he thought Brexit did "more harm than good" and added: "I would say respectfully to [then PM] Theresa May that I think we are making real progress to undo some of the damage which she foresaw."
The government insists the package will cut costs for businesses and consumers by slashing red tape on food products and removing the potential for industries to face carbon taxes on exports to the EU.
Labour says the deal will make it easier for businesses to trade food, animals and plants with the bloc, starting from March 2028, making it easier to move many goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.
On the subject of food prices, the Labour MP for Lincoln said: "The supermarkets have said there will be far less checks and far less export health certificates - that means less cost.
"Less cost should mean lower prices. Why do I say should? We don't set the prices in this country. That's for the market."
The minister added that the rules will be decided in Brussels and while the UK will not have a vote, it will see experts "back in the room for the first time since Brexit".
Elsewhere, the deal has prompted universities to fear they will suffer a financial hit if Mr Burnham gives in to EU demands to cut fees for students from the bloc to the same rate as home undergraduates.
Setting out the stance on education, Mr Falconer added: "Over the next six months we will negotiate with the European Union in order to make it cheaper and easier for EU students to study here and UK students to study there.
"It's really important we get the details of that right.
"I've got two universities in my own constituency, and everybody understands the pressures they're under. We've got to find our way to a win-win, and that's what we'll do over the next few weeks."