Hamish Falconer said more details about what the new UK-EU deal means would be set out in due course

By Alex Storey

"All options remain on the table" when it comes to the Prime Minister seeking a potential deal to rejoin the EU, the Europe minister has said.

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Europe Minister Hamish Falconer (right) told LBC that "all options" remain on the table for Labour seeking a mandate to rejoin the EU. Picture: Getty

The legislation for the package, dubbed the Cutting Costs Bill, will be formally introduced to Parliament on Thursday. Asked if the agreement means the government could seek a mandate to rejoin the EU, Mr Falconer told Sunday with Lewis Goodall: "The Prime Minister is going to set out more about the important questions around the UK-EU relationship in the long term. "All options are on the table. He's going to say more about that around the time of the ten-year plan. "One thing I won't try and do on your show, Lewis, is write the next Labour mandate. "He [Mr Burnham] will say more next month. It is not long to wait."

Mr Falconer pledged that the Bill will see food prices drop. Picture: Chris Pig Photography/Alamy

Ministers believe the package agreed on Friday will cut costs for businesses and consumers by slashing red tape on food products and removing the risk of carbon taxes on exports to the EU. A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said this weekend that the deal will "benefit ordinary people" and described it as a "win-win" for Britain and the EU. Mr Falconer admitted that he thought Brexit did "more harm than good" and added: "I would say respectfully to [then PM] Theresa May that I think we are making real progress to undo some of the damage which she foresaw." The government insists the package will cut costs for businesses and consumers by slashing red tape on food products and removing the potential for industries to face carbon taxes on exports to the EU.

Mr Burnham at a press conference during the EU-UK summit. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Labour says the deal will make it easier for businesses to trade food, animals and plants with the bloc, starting from March 2028, making it easier to move many goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. On the subject of food prices, the Labour MP for Lincoln said: "The supermarkets have said there will be far less checks and far less export health certificates - that means less cost. "Less cost should mean lower prices. Why do I say should? We don't set the prices in this country. That's for the market." The minister added that the rules will be decided in Brussels and while the UK will not have a vote, it will see experts "back in the room for the first time since Brexit".

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, third left, addresses a plenary meeting during the summit. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy