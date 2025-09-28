Despite a late surge from the home side, Shane Lowry sank his putt on eighteen to clinch the trophy for Luke Donald's side. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Europe have won the Ryder Cup after holding off a dramatic fightback from the United States at Bethpage Black.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Despite a late surge from the home side, who trailed by seven points heading into Sunday's singles session, Tyrrell Hatton got Europe over the line in match number 10 when he halved the hole with Collin Morikawa. His match-winning effort came after Shane Lowry earlier held his nerve to deliver the crucial half-point in his match with Russell Henley, taking Europe to an unassailable 14 and securing the trophy for Luke Donald’s side. Read more: Luke Donald accuses American fans of ‘crossing the line’ at Ryder Cup Read more: Fans flock to south London for England Women’s Rugby World Cup victory celebrations

Tyrrell Hatton of Europe celebrates holing a putt on the 18th green to win the Ryder Cup. Picture: Getty

Shane Lowry of Team Europe celebrates after his putt to halve the hole and retain the Ryder Cup. Picture: Getty

After two dominant days at Bethpage State Park in New York, Europe entered the day in pole position to clinch the trophy with a score of 11.5 to the US's 4.5. However, the host side roared back into contention with a series of tight wins in front of a raucous crowd. But Lowry, trailing by one heading to the 18th, hit a superb second shot on the final hole to allow him to hole for birdie three after Henley had forced to settle for a four. That took the score to 14-11 and ensured Europe could not be beaten with three matches still out on the course. Europe had needed to secure just two and a half points to retain the cup and the half came before play even started when Viktor Hovland withdrew injured and his clash with Harris English declared a draw. But the hosts showed incredible fighting spirit to threaten the most unlikely of comebacks. Cameron Young and Justin Thomas edged thrilling battles on the 18th green against big guns Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood respectively, and Xander Schauffele overpowered Jon Rahm 4&3. Ludvig Aberg finally stemmed the tide as he beat Patrick Cantlay 2&1 and Matt Fitzpatrick held off a storming fightback from Bryson DeChambeau to halve his match having led by five after eight holes. Yet the Americans continued to battle and Scottie Scheffler, after four defeats in the opening two days, saw off Rory McIlroy in a titanic struggle that also went to the 18th. JJ Spaun delivered another point at the expense of Sepp Straka, but Lowry held his nerve when it mattered to fight back and claim his vital half.

SHANE LOWRY COMES UP CLUTCH TO RETAIN THE RYDER CUP! #TeamEurope | #OurTimeOurPlace pic.twitter.com/Q6LKpWr0aQ — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 28, 2025