Europe win Ryder Cup after nailbiting finale as US miracle comeback falls short
Europe have won the Ryder Cup after holding off a dramatic fightback from the United States at Bethpage Black.
Despite a late surge from the home side, who trailed by seven points heading into Sunday's singles session, Tyrrell Hatton got Europe over the line in match number 10 when he halved the hole with Collin Morikawa.
His match-winning effort came after Shane Lowry earlier held his nerve to deliver the crucial half-point in his match with Russell Henley, taking Europe to an unassailable 14 and securing the trophy for Luke Donald’s side.
After two dominant days at Bethpage State Park in New York, Europe entered the day in pole position to clinch the trophy with a score of 11.5 to the US's 4.5.
However, the host side roared back into contention with a series of tight wins in front of a raucous crowd.
But Lowry, trailing by one heading to the 18th, hit a superb second shot on the final hole to allow him to hole for birdie three after Henley had forced to settle for a four.
That took the score to 14-11 and ensured Europe could not be beaten with three matches still out on the course.
Europe had needed to secure just two and a half points to retain the cup and the half came before play even started when Viktor Hovland withdrew injured and his clash with Harris English declared a draw.
But the hosts showed incredible fighting spirit to threaten the most unlikely of comebacks.
Cameron Young and Justin Thomas edged thrilling battles on the 18th green against big guns Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood respectively, and Xander Schauffele overpowered Jon Rahm 4&3.
Ludvig Aberg finally stemmed the tide as he beat Patrick Cantlay 2&1 and Matt Fitzpatrick held off a storming fightback from Bryson DeChambeau to halve his match having led by five after eight holes.
Yet the Americans continued to battle and Scottie Scheffler, after four defeats in the opening two days, saw off Rory McIlroy in a titanic struggle that also went to the 18th.
JJ Spaun delivered another point at the expense of Sepp Straka, but Lowry held his nerve when it mattered to fight back and claim his vital half.
Luke Donald's side began the competition in strong fashion, storming to a 5.5-2.5 lead after a memorable Friday.
Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood's 'Fleetwood Mac' partnership provided much of the talking points as they thumped Collin Morikawa and Harris English 5&4 in the morning foursomes.
McIlroy was then paired with Shane Lowry a thrilling fourballs battle where drama was never far away.
The match came down to the last putt where Rory was millimetres away from giving his side a 6-2 first-day lead. Instead he and Shane Lowry had to settle for a half against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.
But there was controversy on the 11th hole as McIlroy appeared to gesture towards someone in the crowd as he walked off the 11th green - having taken issue with a comment by the spectator.
Donald's Europe then continued their form into Saturday, as they won six of the eight points available to open up a commanding 11.5-4.5 lead over the United States and move within three points of outright victory.
Much had been made of the Bethpage Black crowd in the build-up to the tournament and how they were expected to make it a hostile "bear pit".
But McIlroy and Co helped keep them largely quiet.
At one point, McIlroy even refused to putt after persistent jeers including aimed at his wife Erica.
On the crowd's antics, he added: "It was what we sort of expected. It was rowdy and lively. They made it difficult for us.
"You know, but I felt like Shane and I, we handled that really well and dug in. Made some good swings and good putts when we needed to."
Captain Luke Donald was not aware of the incident on the 11th, but praised the way his team handled the spectators.
"I'm not aware of that," he said. "But you know, I was definitely proud of the guys, how they handled the situation, a tough environment out there."
McIlroy said: "People can be their own judge of whether they took it too far or not. I'm just proud of us for being able to win today with what we had to go through."