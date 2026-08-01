While France and Spain see progress against major blazes that displaced 300,000 people, high winds drive flames through a Greek seaside resort and force hundreds to flee by sea.

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Firefirghters operate during a wildfire near Porto Germeno, north-west of Athens, Greece. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Drayton

Europe's wildfire emergency eased in the west on Saturday, but the danger has shifted to Greece.

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Flames burn through a forest during a wildfire in Greece. Picture: Alamy

Europe is Earth's fastest-warming continent, heating at more than twice the global average since the 1980s, according to the European Union's Copernicus climate service. Rising temperatures and prolonged drought leave vegetation drier and more combustible, allowing fires to spread faster and burn more intensely. Nearly 500 firefighters battled on Saturday to protect Porto Germeno, a popular resort on the Gulf of Corinth, as flames tore through thick pine forest and smoke blocked out the sun. The fire broke out on Friday near the neighbouring coastal village of Agios Vasileios. About 300 people were evacuated by sea, and authorities issued further evacuation orders on Saturday. "A pristine forest, a paradise, was surrendered to the hands of the fire," said Minas Tzortzanis, a 60-year-old farmer and local resident. "There are no words to explain what has happened. Destruction. Total destruction."

In south-western France, firefighters held a vast blaze within its perimeter. Picture: Alamy