Solheim Cup 2026 - Final Round. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Charley Hull and Lottie Woad delivered to help Europe claim Solheim Cup success over the United States by a 15-13 victory at Bernardus Golf Club.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

English duo Hull and Woad had struggled as a partnership across the first two days in the Netherlands and lost three of their four matches together, but showed their class to win their decisive singles on Sunday. After Europe and USA started the day level at 8-8 on the back of a thrilling day two, Hull kicked off the victory charge for Anna Nordqvist’s team with a 3&2 win over Megan Khang. It was followed up by big celebrations when Woad edged out Auston Kim 2&1. With Europe up to 14 points, veteran Carlota Ciganda sealed a first outright win since 2021 after she got the better of Jennifer Kupcho 4&2 to start the victory party. “This feels so good,” Nordqvist told Sky Sports. “There’s just been so much hard work this week and in the last two years leading up to this from, not only me, but all the background team. Read More: LIV Golf files for bankruptcy to restructure with $50million loan from Saudi Arabia Read More: Controversial Haaland winner sees City down United despite Foden's first-half red

With Europe up to 14 points, veteran Carlota Ciganda sealed a first outright win since 2021 after she got the better of Jennifer Kupcho 4&2 to start the victory party. Picture: Alamy

“The helpers have been amazing this week, making it easy for the players just to play. We just had a really good vibe all week. Everyone has been really good team-mates.” The United States hoped the tide had turned when Kupcho landed two last-gasp birdies on Saturday night before she shushed the Europe crowd. However, Hull put two difficult days behind her to ask for more noise ahead of her match with Khang and went ahead with a par on the first hole. After the pair both produced birdies at the eighth, Hull sealed victory on the par fives during the back nine to get Europe off to a flying start. Linn Grant was brilliant in a 4&3 triumph over Angel Yin to increase Europe’s advantage and complete a clean sweep for the weekend, before Nordqvist saw her rookies show their mettle. Nastasia Nadaud downed Andrea Lee 3&2 and Julia Lopez Ramirez won by the same margin over Yealimi Noh.