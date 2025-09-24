Third European airport this week forced to closed after drone sightings spark travel chaos
A Danish airport has become the third European site forced to close this week after drones were seen nearby, according to local police.
Arrivals and departures from Aalborg Airport were temporarily stopped after the sighting, with inbound flights forced to divert to other airports.
An airport spokesperson did not reveal how many drones were spotted in its airspace, but confirmed that four flights have been impacted so far.
They included two SAS planes, one Norwegian and a KLM flight.
Nordjyllands Police wrote on X: "Drones have been observed near Aalborg Airport and the airspace is closed. The police are present and investigating further."
It comes just days after a swarm of drones temporarily forced Copenhagen Airport to shut down, disrupting around 100 flights and leaving 20,000 passengers stuck.
Copenhagen - the busiest in the Nordic region - said it reopened early on Tuesday after between two and four “large” drones were seen.
"The police have launched an intensive investigation to determine what kind of drones these are," Copenhagen Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jakob Hansen told reporters.
"The drones have disappeared and we have not taken any of them," he added.
Police inspector Jens Jespersen said a "capable actor" was likely in control of the drones.
"The number, size, flight patterns, time over the airport. All this together indicates that it is a capable actor. Which capable actor, I do not know," he said.
Meanwhile, Oslo's airport in Norway was shut for several hours due to a drone observation, with all flights diverted to the nearest airport.
Police confirmed they were investigating the possible link between the drone sightings near Oslo and Copenhage earlier this week.