By Jacob Paul

A Danish airport has become the third European site forced to close this week after drones were seen nearby, according to local police.

Arrivals and departures from Aalborg Airport were temporarily stopped after the sighting, with inbound flights forced to divert to other airports. An airport spokesperson did not reveal how many drones were spotted in its airspace, but confirmed that four flights have been impacted so far. They included two SAS planes, one Norwegian and a KLM flight. Nordjyllands Police wrote on X: "Drones have been observed near Aalborg Airport and the airspace is closed. The police are present and investigating further."

