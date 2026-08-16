Medal ceremonies at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham were postponed on Saturday evening and transport was suspended after a man was arrested on suspicion of fraud.

The crowd at the Alexander Stadium appeared to be near its 23,000 capacity to watch Saturday’s evening session, which concluded with Great Britain winning a pair of gold medals in the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays.

At one point during the session, there was an announcement that the six medal ceremonies, scheduled to take place after the final event between 10pm and 11pm, were cancelled.

The Press Association understands this decision was taken in relation to the police incident.

Outside, there was a visibly heavy police presence and huge static queues of people waiting for shuttle buses.

Alex Ridout wrote on X: “Crazy queues for the shuttle bus after tonight’s European Athletics Championships session.

“Definitely seems like something has gone on that has potentially caused blockages, with blue flashing lights seen on the main road outside Alexander Stadium.”

Another user, Paul, posted shortly after midnight: “We are one of the last out of the pens.

“Been queuing since 10.15 with 3 kids who all needed the toilet. In the stadium has been good but the planning on getting out has been abysmal. There was little communication from anyone about the issue!”