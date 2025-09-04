Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

European leaders are meeting in France today as talks to end the war in Ukraine accelerate – with US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer set to dial in.

Heads of state from the so-called ‘coalition of the willing’, co-led by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, have descended on Paris as French President Emmanuel Macron plays host to the group of allies committed to achieving peace in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zekenskyy touched down in the French capital on Wednesday for the talks, which come after Donald Trump issued a stark threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking in the Oval Office last night, Mr Trump warned "you'll see things happen" if he makes decisions the US President disagrees with. Meanwhile, Mr Macron announced that Europe is ready to provide security guarantees for Ukraine. The French leader added that the coalition will politically endorse the plan at the meeting today. Read more: Trump hints at tough response to Putin as Russian leader claims Ukraine war 'nearing end' Read more: Will a peace agreement for Ukraine inadvertently lead to greater Russian involvement in the Middle East?

US President Donald Trump issued a warning to Putin on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty

Around 30 leaders are expected to attend the summit both in person and virtually. Sir Keir is expected to dial in. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has warned that the deployment of any foreign troops to Ukraine would be "unacceptable" – suggesting Europe’s plan will be met with hostility from Russia. It comes weeks after Mr Zelenskyy, alongside a slew of European leaders, travelled to Washington, DC for talks with Trump, which seemingly did not lead to any significant developments towards achieving peace. However, Mr Trump did say that American air support could be used in Ukraine to prevent Russian aggression, but stressed that no US soldiers will be stationed on the ground as part of promised security guarantees.