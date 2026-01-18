EU envoys have been summoned for emergency talks in Brussels today, as the UK and EU allies face a new round of President Trump tariffs.

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has announced a plan to apply tariffs on several Nato allies until a deal is reached for the US to acquire Greenland.

The US president said the UK will be charged a 10% tariff “on any and all goods” sent to the US from February 1, increased to 25% from June 1, until a deal is reached for Washington to purchase Greenland from Denmark. He said the same would apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland and that they had “journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown”. Mr Trump said the US was “immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades”. He said it was “time for Denmark to give back”, adding: “China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it.” EU leaders said the Danish exercise “poses no threat to anyone” and warned tariffs would risk a “dangerous downward spiral” in transatlantic relations. Sir Keir Starmer and European leaders are united in condemnation of threats. Read more: Starmer slams Trump's Greenland tariff threat as 'completely wrong' - as EU gathers for emergency talks Read more: Thousands join anti-Trump protest in Copenhagen over Greenland ambitions

US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

United Kingdom The Prime Minister described Mr Trump’s decision as “completely wrong” and said he would be “pursuing this directly” with the US administration. Sir Keir said: “Our position on Greenland is very clear – it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes. “We have also made clear that Arctic security matters for the whole of Nato and allies should all do more together to address the threat from Russia across different parts of the Arctic. “Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of Nato allies is completely wrong. We will of course be pursuing this directly with the US administration.”

Denmark's foreign minister, Lars Loekke Rasmussen, center, and Greenland's minister for foreign affairs, Vivian Motzfeldt, left, arrive to meet Vice President, J.D. Vance. Picture: Alamy

Denmark The US President’s statement “comes as a surprise” following a "constructive meeting" this week, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen has said. He wrote on X: "The President’s statement comes as a surprise. Earlier this week, we had a constructive meeting with Vice President Vance and Secretary Rubio. "The purpose of the increased military presence in Greenland, to which the President refers, is to enhance security in the Arctic. "We agree with the US that we need to do more since the Arctic is no longer a low tension area. That’s exactly why we and NATO partners are stepping up in full transparency with our American allies."

Greenlandic and Danish flags and placards as protesters gathered outside the US embassy in Copenhagen during a demonstration on January 17. Picture: Alamy

France French President Emmanuel Macron said he would hold talks with European partners, and insisted he would not bow to “intimidation”, He wrote on X: "France is committed to the sovereignty and independence of nations, in Europe and elsewhere. This guides our choices. It underpins our commitment to the United Nations and to its Charter. "It is on this basis that we support, and will continue to support Ukraine and that we have built a coalition of the willing for a robust and lasting peace, to defend these principles and our security. "It is also on this basis that we decided to take part in the exercise organized by Denmark in Greenland. We fully assume this decision, because security in the Arctic and at the outer edges of our Europe is at stake. "No intimidation or threat will influence us—neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when we are confronted with such situations. "Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will respond in a united and coordinated manner should they be confirmed. We will ensure that European sovereignty is upheld. "It is in this spirit that I will engage with our European partners." Sweden Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his country was having “intensive discussions” with the other European countries to decide on a coordinated response. Mr Kristersson insisted “we will not let ourselves be blackmailed”. A translation of a post shared to X reads: "We will not let ourselves be blackmailed. Only Denmark and Greenland decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland. "I will always stand up for my country, and for our allied neighbours. This is an EU issue that affects many more countries than those now being singled out. "Sweden is now having intensive discussions with other EU countries, Norway and Great Britain for a collective response." The Netherlands Dutch foreign minister David van Weel says his country has "taken note" of the new tariffs and will consider a unified response He wrote on X: "We have taken note of President Trump’s announcement on tariffs. Military efforts related to exercises in Greenland are intended to contribute to security in the Arctic region. "The Netherlands is in close contact with the @EU_Commission and partners on our response."