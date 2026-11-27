British artists can still sell out stadiums from Dublin to Berlin, but the acts who should be following them are quietly giving up at the border.

Between 2019 and 2024, live performances in the EU reported to PRS for Music fell by 21 per cent. The impact of Brexit red tape has fallen disproportionately on smaller artists. PRS members played 4,400 fewer small and medium-sized shows in the EU over that period, while stadium and arena tours grew.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham acknowledges that Brexit has weakened the economy and says his government will make it better. Following our departure from the EU, British music, one of our most successful exports, has been held back by unnecessary barriers, and there is a strong economic case for removing them. The Government's own research, underpinned by PRS for Music data, estimates that between 2022 and 2024 the UK lost £208 million in gross value added and 2,490 jobs within touring sectors.

At last week’s EU-UK Summit, we saw a clear recognition of the problem. Leaders agreed to explore mutually beneficial solutions to the challenges facing touring artists and to convene an annual forum on culture. This marked a much-needed shift in political cooperation that has been sorely lacking since Brexit. But missing from the Summit, and from Burnham’s subsequent remarks to Parliament, was a clear articulation of the practical next steps needed to make a tangible difference to UK acts.

The UK and EU have already shown that, with sufficient political will and ambition, new agreements are possible. Just look at the new Youth Mobility Scheme and the UK rejoining Erasmus+. Touring should now receive the same attention.

Brexit-related red tape creates hurdles at every stage of a European tour. UK nationals face different work permit rules in each member state and cannot spend more than 90 days in any 180 in the EU, instruments and equipment can need ATA carnets and additional customs documentation, and cabotage rules limit UK-registered touring trucks to three drop-offs. Together, they add up to a good deal of cost and complexity.

A major artist playing arenas across Europe has the staff and the budget to deal with all of that, but an emerging act weighing up a handful of dates in European cities has far less room for manoeuvre. At that level, the extra cost can decide whether a tour is commercially viable at all.

It is tempting to look at British acts filling stadiums in Paris, Amsterdam and Dublin and conclude that fears about European touring are overdone, but stadium tours tell us very little about the health of the pipeline beneath them. Established artists have already built their international audiences, but smaller tours are how the next generation builds theirs: playing to a few hundred people overseas can lead to a bigger crowd on the next visit, new commercial relationships and a foothold in a market an artist might otherwise struggle to reach. If we judge British music only by those who have already made it, we risk noticing the problem too late.

It would be simplistic to blame every difficulty facing touring musicians on Brexit, since costs have risen more broadly and removing red tape will not make every European tour financially viable. But we are not asking government to guarantee international success. It simply needs to remove avoidable barriers that make exporting British music unnecessarily difficult.

This is not a favour the UK would asking of Brussels. European countries benefit when British artists tour too, through ticket sales, tourism and local spending, as well as a whole network of individuals, creative businesses and fans involved in live music. Reduced UK touring is estimated to have cost EU host countries around £1.04 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) and 17,010 jobs between 2022 and 2024. Both sides have something to gain in finding a solution.

Last year, PRS for Music co-founded the Cultural Exchange Coalition, which brings together over 300 UK and EU organisations, spanning 25 of the 27 EU member states, to call for a clear plan to tackle the barriers facing touring artists and begin formal negotiations.

Last week’s Summit was an important step towards that goal. But if political leaders fail to turn warm words into concrete action, we risk being in the same place in a year’s time.

British music remains one of our great international success stories, and nobody doubts that its biggest names can keep filling European stadiums. The question is whether an artist playing to 300 people in Britain today has a realistic chance of finding another 300 fans in Dublin, Paris or Berlin tomorrow. That is how international careers begin and Britain has no shortage of talent capable of building them. We should not let avoidable barriers decide how far that talent can travel.

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Crispin Hunt is the President of PRS Members’ Council, the membership organisation that tracks how and where music is used

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