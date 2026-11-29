Eurostar travel chaos as passengers stranded in Paris after cancellations
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Eurostar passengers have faced cancellations and delays after an incident on the railway line between Lille and Brussels.
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The operator said services between London and Lille or Brussels, as well as trains between Paris and Brussels, were affected on Sunday after emergency services attended the incident on Saturday.
Eurostar listed the 9117 and 9039 services among trains cancelled because of the disruption. It also said train 9047 from Paris Gare du Nord was cancelled.
Passengers at Paris Gare du Nord also faced delays caused by overrunning maintenance work, while services at London St Pancras were affected by late-running trains and maintenance work.
Eurostar advised passengers to arrive at departures at the time shown on their tickets and check its latest travel updates before travelling.
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The disruption follows cancellations between London and Paris on Wednesday, when an unexpected strike by some Eurostar staff affected services.
Eight out of 10 trains scheduled to leave Paris for London after 2pm on Sunday were listed as cancelled on Eurostar's website.
Crowds gathered at Paris Gare du Nord, where passengers booked on cancelled afternoon trains were told they would be unable to travel on evening services, Reuters reported.
Railway Supply reported that 10 of the 17 London-bound services scheduled to leave Paris on Sunday had been cancelled, with two others facing delays of around two hours and three-and-a-half hours.
Eurostar was already running a reduced weekend timetable between London and Paris because of planned engineering works near Gare du Nord. Technical problems at the station and overcrowding at Brussels-Midi also caused delays.
The operator said one service would no longer stop at Amsterdam Centraal because of the incident.
Eurostar apologised and said passengers whose trains had been cancelled could exchange unused tickets free of charge, subject to availability, or request a refund. Passengers have three months from their scheduled journey to make a claim or rearrange travel.
The nature of the incident has not been established and it remains unclear when normal services will resume.