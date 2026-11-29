Eurostar passengers have faced cancellations and delays after an incident on the railway line between Lille and Brussels.

The operator said services between London and Lille or Brussels, as well as trains between Paris and Brussels, were affected on Sunday after emergency services attended the incident on Saturday.

Eurostar listed the 9117 and 9039 services among trains cancelled because of the disruption. It also said train 9047 from Paris Gare du Nord was cancelled.

Passengers at Paris Gare du Nord also faced delays caused by overrunning maintenance work, while services at London St Pancras were affected by late-running trains and maintenance work.

Eurostar advised passengers to arrive at departures at the time shown on their tickets and check its latest travel updates before travelling.

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