Eurostar will resume services to Europe today, but said the earlier power supply issue remains and "strongly" advised passengers to postpone their journey.

A power supply problem caused major disruption earlies as services to and from London were "suspended until further notice". Delays of at least four hours impacted travel from the UK, with huge queues of frustrated passengers pictured at St Pancras Station as well as Folkestone. A message to customers on the train operator's website said: "As the Channel Tunnel has partially reopened we will start to resume services. "The overhead power supply issue remains, and we strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date. "Please don't come to the station if your train is confirmed as cancelled. "We regret that trains that can run will be subject to severe delays and possible last-minute cancellations. "Please check for live updates on the status of your train on the Train status and timetables page." Eurostar's website shows two departures from St Pancras to Paris this evening, leaving at 6.01pm and 7.01pm.

Getlink, which manages and operates the tunnel, said in a statement: "An incident related to the power supply to trains occurred last night in part of the Channel Tunnel, affecting train and shuttle traffic. A technical intervention is required, which is currently underway. "The service is temporarily suspended in both directions. Traffic is expected to resume gradually around 1500 CET for LeShuttle customers. "Our teams are working to restore the situation as quickly as possible. "Waiting times will be adjusted throughout the day. "Eurotunnel apologises for the inconvenience and thanks its customers for their patience and understanding."

Significant disruption to journeys through the Channel Tunnel are "likely for the remainder of the day", a Department for Transport spokesperson said. The spokesperson said: "Eurotunnel is working with operators to resume some services while repairs to overhead electrical cables in the Channel Tunnel are ongoing, however significant disruption is likely for the remainder of the day. "We are working with Eurotunnel, Eurostar and the Kent and Medway Resilience Forum (KMRF) to minimise disruption for passengers. "Passengers are encouraged to check with their operator for updates and guidance."

