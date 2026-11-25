Eurostar services between London and Paris have been cancelled because of unexpected strike action by some staff, the company has said.

The 7.01am, 8.01am and 12.31pm trains from London St Pancras to Paris Gare du Nord on Wednesday were listed as cancelled because of the strike on the Eurostar website.

It is understood that Eurostar is currently in annual pay negotiations with a union in France during which no decision has been made and discussions remain ongoing.

In a status update on its website, the company said: “Due to unexpected industrial action today, we are experiencing cancellations and severe disruption to our trains between London and Paris today.

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“Other routes might be impacted too. We advise you to change your journey for a different date of travel.”

A Eurostar spokesperson said the company had been informed of the industrial action “overnight”.

They added: “Unfortunately, this is causing some cancellations to services.

“Other routes are not directly affected but may see some knock-on impact.

“Customers due to travel between Paris and London today are receiving direct updates and can re-book on an alternative date or receive a full refund.

“We ask customers not to come to the station if their train is cancelled as they will not be able to travel.”

The spokesperson apologised for inconvenience caused to customers and said Eurostar is “doing everything possible” to support them at stations and through its contact centre.

“Discussions are ongoing with the union and the company remains open and willing to engage in constructive dialogue,” they added.

In a later update, a spokesperson for Eurostar said that as of 11am the company could confirm that four out of five trains will operate as scheduled between London and Paris on Wednesday.