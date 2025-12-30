Eurostar chaos as passengers advised to postpone travel due to power issues in Channel Tunnel
Some reports suggest passengers have been left stranded on trains due to the fault
Eurostar has asked customers not to travel today because of a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel.
Listen to this article
The cross-Channel train operator said in a statement on its website: "Due to a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel and a subsequent failed Le Shuttle train, we strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date.
"Please don't come to the station unless you already have a ticket to travel.
"We regret that trains that can run are subject to severe delays and last-minute cancellations.
"Please check for live updates on the status of your train on the train status and timetables page."
Several trains have already been cancelled, with delays on the UK side of around three-and-a-half hours, while French travellers are seeing backlogs over two hours.
National Rail is also advising people to avoid journeys between London St Pancras International and Paris Nord.
Its website reads: "There is a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel.
"Trains are likely to be subject to severe delays and last-minute cancellations.
"Check before you travel as your journey could be disrupted. We strongly advise all passengers to postpone their journey to a different date."
Some reports online suggest passengers have been left stranded on trains due to the fault.
One X user wrote: "We are stationary in the car queue with no food or water. Any chance of being let into the terminal please?"
Another said they had been “stranded on the Eurostar for four hours”.