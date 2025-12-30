Eurostar has asked customers not to travel today because of a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel.

The cross-Channel train operator said in a statement on its website: "Due to a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel and a subsequent failed Le Shuttle train, we strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date.

"Please don't come to the station unless you already have a ticket to travel.

"We regret that trains that can run are subject to severe delays and last-minute cancellations.

"Please check for live updates on the status of your train on the train status and timetables page."