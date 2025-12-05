Eurovision boycott grows as nations quit and critics accuse Israel of 'whitewashing crimes'
Slovenia are the latest nation to announce they are pulling out of the popular musical competition - joining the Netherlands, Spain and Ireland, who announced their exit last night
A growing list of countries is boycotting next year's Eurovision Song Contest after Israel was cleared to participate, as critics tell LBC they are using the event to "whitewash their crimes".
The exodus came after the body that runs Eurovision met in Geneva to discuss concerns about Israel's role in the contest.
A number of countries had called for Israel to be excluded over its war in Gaza, and accusations of unfair voting practices.
Colin Seymour, a Canadian-British drag queen known as Crystal who has boycotted the event since 2023, said Israel should not be allowed use a "beloved cultural institution to whitewash crimes".
He told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I think it's a real shame that Israel is allowed to compete when it's carrying out a genocide.
"Eurovision has always been political. Russia was banned when it invaded Ukraine. The very first event included a Holocaust survivor.
"It's been a political event since its inception. Israel is clearly using Eurovision to promote their message of what's happening."
But Israel has accused its critics of a mounting a global smear campaign against it. Amir Alon, a former member of Israel's Eurovision delegation, telling LBC: "Are family members of Holocaust survivors not allowed to live, go on a Eurovision stage and perform?
"Russia was banned because of the invasion of Ukraine. Eurovision is a competition between the broadcasters, not the countries. The Russian broadcaster was not independent and could not criticise the Russian government. So it was banned because of the invasion and this."
Members of the European Broadcasting Union, which organises Eurovision, voted to adopt tougher voting rules in response to the allegations that Israel manipulated the vote in favour of their contestant.
Dutch broadcaster Avrotros said that the participation of Israel "is no longer compatible with the responsibility we bear as a public broadcaster".
Irish national broadcaster RTE will not broadcast or participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest due to the confirmation of Israel's participation.
In a statement, RTE said Ireland's participation would be "unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza".
It said: "Following today's EBU winter general assembly in Geneva at which Israel's participation in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest was confirmed, RTE's position remains unchanged.
"RTE will not participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, nor will RTE broadcast the competition.
"RTE feels that Ireland's participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk.
"RTE remains deeply concerned by the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza during the conflict and the continued denial of access to international journalists to the territory."
The 2026 contest will be held in Vienna after Austria's act JJ won the 2025 event with his song Wasted Love.
In September, Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland and Slovenia threatened to withdraw unless Israel was excluded over the war in Gaza.
Russia was banned from Eurovision after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 but Israel has continued to compete for the past couple of years despite disputes.
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated against Israel's inclusion near a free concert in the centre of Basel when the 2025 competition took place.