Slovenia are the latest nation to announce they are pulling out of the popular musical competition - joining the Netherlands, Spain and Ireland, who announced their exit last night

Protest in Dublin again Israel competing in Eurovision. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

A growing list of countries is boycotting next year's Eurovision Song Contest after Israel was cleared to participate, as critics tell LBC they are using the event to "whitewash their crimes".

The exodus came after the body that runs Eurovision met in Geneva to discuss concerns about Israel's role in the contest. Read more: Israel carries out further airstrikes in southern Gaza as four IDF soldiers injured in attack Read more: Netanyahu asks Israeli president to pardon him in corruption trial

Singer Yuval Raphael representing Israel with the song 'New Day Will Rise'. Picture: Alamy

A number of countries had called for Israel to be excluded over its war in Gaza, and accusations of unfair voting practices. Colin Seymour, a Canadian-British drag queen known as Crystal who has boycotted the event since 2023, said Israel should not be allowed use a "beloved cultural institution to whitewash crimes". He told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I think it's a real shame that Israel is allowed to compete when it's carrying out a genocide. "Eurovision has always been political. Russia was banned when it invaded Ukraine. The very first event included a Holocaust survivor. "It's been a political event since its inception. Israel is clearly using Eurovision to promote their message of what's happening." But Israel has accused its critics of a mounting a global smear campaign against it. Amir Alon, a former member of Israel's Eurovision delegation, telling LBC: "Are family members of Holocaust survivors not allowed to live, go on a Eurovision stage and perform? "Russia was banned because of the invasion of Ukraine. Eurovision is a competition between the broadcasters, not the countries. The Russian broadcaster was not independent and could not criticise the Russian government. So it was banned because of the invasion and this." Members of the European Broadcasting Union, which organises Eurovision, voted to adopt tougher voting rules in response to the allegations that Israel manipulated the vote in favour of their contestant.

JJ representing Austria celebrates after winning the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest Opening Ceremony at St. Jakobshalle on May 17. Picture: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images