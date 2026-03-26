Noelia Castillo, from Barcelona, died on Thursday at the Sant Pere de Ribes assisted living facility where she lived, after a legal battle that lasted more than a year and a half

Noelia Castillo Ramos is due to die by euthanasia after a long legal fight. Picture: Antena 3

By Rebecca Henrys

A woman who was gang-raped and tried to take her own life has become the first person in Spain to die by euthanasia.

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Noelia Castillo, from Barcelona, died on Thursday at the Sant Pere de Ribes assisted living facility where she lived, after a legal battle that lasted more than a year and a half. A Spanish court overruled her father’s efforts to have the procedure halted earlier today. Christian Lawyers, the ultraconservative Catholic organisation which has been representing Noelia's father, said tonight: "Noelia has already been euthanised. 'At Christian Lawyers, we deeply regret her death and denounce that this case highlights the serious flaws in the euthanasia law, which does not protect the most vulnerable people. "We urge politicians to use her story to drive urgent changes and prevent something like this from happening again. "Thanks to everyone who has empathised with the family during these very difficult times. "You can understand that the parents are broken after years of trying to support her in her rehabilitation." Read more: Trump brands UK aircraft carriers 'toys' in latest swipe as he tells Britain 'don't bother' to send ships Read more: City of York strips Sarah Ferguson of honour over Epstein friendship

The lawyer of the Spanish Foundation of Christian Lawyers, Jose Maria Fernandez, attends to the media at the entrance of the Sant Camil hospital, on 26 March, 2026. Picture: Lorena Sopena/Europa Press via Getty Images

Outside the Sant Camil hospital, on 26 March, 2026 in Sant Pere de Ribes, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. Picture: Lorena Sopena/Europa Press via Getty Images