Wendy Duffy's nephew told Tom Swarbrick that the assisted dying clinic's claims are 'impossible'

Wendy Duffy ended her life at Pegasos assisted dying clinic in Switzerland after struggling to cope with the death of her son. Picture: Facebook

By Georgia Bell

The nephew of a woman who died by euthanasia after struggling to cope with the death of her son has accused the Swiss clinic of “lying” when it claimed it had secured the blessings of her four siblings.

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The death of Wendy's son, Marcus, left her 'heartbroken', eventually resulting in her decision to end her life. Picture: GoFundMe

Marcus went on to explain that when his mother, Wendy’s surviving twin sister, found out the news, she contacted her other siblings, who were “just as shocked”. “They had no idea,” he went on. “It's impossible that they could have had the blessings, or any type of support, from four siblings – especially her twin.” Marcus went on to explain that despite the shock of the news, he doesn’t blame Wendy for her decision. “My auntie was depressed, and she took her own life, and I don't blame her for it because she was mentally ill. “But that in itself should have excluded her from being able to do it.” Marcus says he’s “not against assisted suicide” in cases of severe degenerative diseases but believes it needs to be limited to cases “where there is no alternative treatment available”. “By virtue of trying to commit [suicide], in itself, is evidence of a mental illness”, he explained.

Wendy Duffy's nephew has called for clinics to disqualify people suffering from mental illness from seeking voluntary assisted suicide. Picture: Family handout