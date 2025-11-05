Electric vehicle (EV) drivers will be hit with a new pay-per-mile tax by Rachel Reeves in November's Budget, it has been reported.

Plans being drawn up by the Chancellor will see EV drivers charged 3p per mile on top of other road taxes, according to the Telegraph.

The scheme will begin in 2028 after a consultation - with the new levy intended to claw back money amid falling fuel tax revenues.

The Treasury is set to frame the changes as a way to even up taxes between drivers of petrol and electric cars.

