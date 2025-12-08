EVs are critical to the UK’s decarbonisation strategy. If current goals are met, EVs could lower the UK’s emissions by nearly 25% by 2050 and transform our air quality.

This is a lofty target, requiring consistent Government effort and support to achieve. We’ve already seen the impact that this can have, with EVs becoming increasingly common on British roads thanks to policies making ownership easier and cheaper.

With so much riding on EV adoption, we need this momentum to continue. The government needs to pull every lever at its disposal to remove the barriers preventing drivers from switching to EVs.

However, with last week’s budget they’ve risked a major stall.

Of all the reasons drivers give for not changing to EVs, cost is the most significant. That is what makes the Chancellor’s proposal of a pay-per-mile tax for EVs so concerning.

Expecting EV drivers to pay 3p per mile adds a financial and administrative burden on those making the responsible choice. Whilst still cheaper than driving a petrol car, the threat of an extra £260 annually (for an average driver covering 8,500 miles) is no small consideration for families already experiencing the cost-of-living crisis – not to mention the hassle factor of estimating mileages ahead of time.

The Chancellor is right - all cars contribute to the wear and tear of our roads. Therefore, all drivers should be accountable for their vehicles’ environmental impact. We need a full review of road-use charges, with every vehicle paying its way based on environmental impact. Adding more barriers to EV ownership and increasing costs for current drivers sends mixed messages and damages the market. The government’s own analysis suggests around 440,000 fewer EVs will be sold by 2030 as a result.

The OBR states this could drop to 320,000 through other measures in the Budget, including increased funding for the Electric Car Grant program and £100 million for public charging points—initiatives widely welcomed by the industry. These policies, and the Government’s rhetoric over the last 18 months, show that a transition to EVs is still a top priority, making the pay-per-mile tax even more frustrating.

At a time when costs are high and finances are tight; we need to bring consumers with us on the journey. While expanding charging and grants are important, this doesn’t outweigh the perceived cost and complexity of a pay-per-mile tax in cash and time-poor drivers’ eyes.

EVs are better for the environment and cost less to run than standard internal combustion cars. They lower emissions, clean our air, and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels. Research suggests they could add as much as £16bn to the automotive sector by 2035.

In this context, encouraging EV adoption should be like pushing at an open door. Every vehicle should pay its way based on its impact, but we need a holistic review of motoring taxes to encourage the most sustainable forms possible and ensure we can accelerate, not slow, the transition.