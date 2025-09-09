The evacuation of Heathrow’s Terminal 4 yesterday was a suspected ‘mass hysteria’ event, a police source has said.

The terminal was evacuated yesterday afternoon due to a suspected ‘possible hazardous materials incident’.

Terminal 4 check-in was shut at around 5pm and members of the public were urged to avoid travelling there as specialist crews responded.

Around 20 people were injured during a chaotic evacuation of the terminal but "no trace of any adverse substance was found", the Metropolitan Police has said.

A source later said the incident was being dealt with as a ‘mass hysteria event’ which ‘snowballed’ out of control.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said a total of 21 patients had been treated and one had been taken to hospital while all the others had been discharged at the scene.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: "On Monday, September 8 at 16:56hrs police were called to a potential hazardous materials incident at Heathrow Airport, Terminal Four.

