Emergency services previously said that significantly changed weather conditions, including stronger winds, have contributed to the unpredictable behaviour of the blaze

Cairngorms viewed from Nethy Bridge area, Aviemore, UK. 17th July, 2026. Picture: JASPERIMAGE/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

Evacuations and smoke advisories have continued after Police Scotland declared a major incident as emergency services battle a wildfire in the Cairngorms National Park.

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In an update on Saturday morning, Police Scotland said residents in a small area of properties north-west of Dorback Lodge (Lain Thatchan) have been evacuated as a precaution. It comes after homes around Nethy Bridge were evacuated on Friday night. A smoke advisory is also in place for Tomintoul, where residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke from the wildfire. “If you are affected by smoke, stay indoors where possible, keep windows and doors closed, and avoid strenuous outdoor activity,” Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said. Read more: Do not cancel travel plans over wildfires, urges French minister Read more: Firefighters struggle to contain Madrid wildfires as blazes force 200,000 from homes across France and Spain

Scotland: Smoke from the ongoing wildfire in the Scottish Cairngorms engulfs Cults suburb in Aberdeen, 60 miles from the fire. Picture: Paul Glendell

SFRS has also requested more heavy machinery, such as bulldozers, to help with the response. “Operators who can provide suitable plant machinery to support the ongoing multi-agency response are asked to report to the Village Hall in Nethy Bridge,” SFRS said. On Saturday, emergency services said there were nine fire appliances at the scene, supported by specialist wildfire resources. Emergency services previously said that significantly changed weather conditions, including stronger winds, have contributed to the unpredictable behaviour of the blaze. SFRS said it has maintained a “significant operational response” since the wildfire was first reported on July 15.

Footpath route closure sign near Rothiemurchus in the Cairngorms National Park in northeast Scotland. Picture: Alamy

More than 500 firefighters have tackled the blaze over the last 10 days, alongside specialist wildfire appliances, all-terrain vehicles, helicopter water-bombing operations and partner agencies. The update came after First Minister John Swinney chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGoRR) on Friday night. The meeting was attended by several ministers and representatives from emergency services, including SFRS and Police Scotland. On Friday, the First Minister said: “I would obviously ask people in the region to follow all of the advice that is available and to respect the exclusion zone that’s been put in place. “This is an incident that we felt was moving in a positive direction earlier this week, but with the change of weather circumstances – which is an illustration of just the scale and difficulty of the situation that we are managing – it has moved in the other direction.”

Flames and smoke from a wildfire in the Cairngorms National Park in the Scottish Highlands. Picture: Alamy